Genshin Impact Chili Con Cloudy quest Sumpter Beast race guide

There's a new World Quest in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region titled Chili Con Cloudy. It is about an old man trying to find his Sumpter Beast and asking you to help him get his companion back from the Treasure Hoarders.

Later in the quest, you also witness a race between two Sumpter Beasts. Completing the quest will reward you with 30 Primogems and 20 Liyue Reputation EXP. You will also unlock a hidden achievement at the end of the quest called Swift Acceptance, which is worth five Primogems.

Here's a complete guide on how to complete the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Chili Con Cloudy World Quest Guide

Find Wenhua at the camp southeast of the Statue of The Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to trigger the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest in Genshin Impact. The first option is to teleport to the Statue of The Seven near the Qiaoying Village and head southeast towards a camp to find Wenhua, who will ask for your help to rescue his Sumpter Beast from the Treasure Hoarders.

Directly go to the camp and save the beast (Image via HoYoverse)

Another way is to head straight to the Treasure Hoarders' camp and save the Sumpter Beast. You can teleport to the waypoint east of Yaodie Valley in the original Liyue map. Once you reach the location, you will find a Sumpter Beast rampaging. Save it by defeating all the mobs in the area.

This will automatically trigger the quest while summoning Wenhua and another NPC named Tusheng. After a brief cutscene, you will get an objective to go to the former's camp. On a related note, if this was your first time defeating the Treasure Hoarders in this location, you can unlock an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems.

Moving on, follow the quest navigation and head to the NPC's camp to find that both Sumpter Beats are preparing for a race. Follow them and watch their competition until the end. Once the race is finished, talk to both NPCs and settle their argument.

This will conclude the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest in Genshin Impact, and you will get a reward of 30 Primogems. You can obtain 20 Liyue Reputation EXP from Ms. Yu in Liyue Harbor.

How to get Swift Acceptance achievement in Genshin Impact Chili Con Cloudy

Swift Acceptance achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

On completing the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest, you will also unlock a hidden achievement called Swift Acceptance, which is worth five Primogems.