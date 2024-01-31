Genshin Impact: Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu quest guide

Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu is the second act in Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Here, you have to meet Little Mao, who has important information that will help heal Chenyu Vale. Players must solve multiple puzzles to complete this sub-quest.

Once completed, you will unlock a new location and new offering system. You will also obtain 40 Primogems and other resources as a completion reward. Here is a comprehensive guide to completing the Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu World Quest Guide

Complete the first act to start this world quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 new update introduces a new World Quest, "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade" series. Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu is the second part of the World Quest series, where players will restore Votive Rainjade. Of course, players must complete the "Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain," which is the first act of the questline.

After completing the first act, follow the quest navigation until you reach the Fontainian technician and Little Mao. Follow him to the waterfall by Yilong Wharf.

Break the rock and open the hidden passage (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to enter a hidden path behind the waterfall. Use Elemental Sight to find a breakable rock and destroy it to reveal a floating platform that will help open a path to pass through.

Simply follow the Genshin Impact quest navigation until you reach Jademouth. To create a whirlpool at the Jademouth, solve two puzzles in different stone shrines (marked by quest navigation). Use the nearby Golden Carp's Leap to quickly reach the shrines.

Solve these puzzles to unlock new areas (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the northern shrine puzzle, defeat several treasure hoarders stationed there. Light up all the censers using the Light Incense Cauldron for the southern shrine. Keep in mind to use Adeptal Energy in a way that passes through censers to activate them.

Once both the shrine puzzles are solved, follow the quest navigation to create the whirlpool in the center of Jademouth. This will unlock access to a new Genshin Impact 4.4 area called Chenlong Cleft.

Collect all Scattered Adeptal Energy in the Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu World Quest

Location all Adeptal Energy (Image via HoYoverse)

You must restore the Votive Rainjade using the four scattered Adeptal Energy located nearby. The quest does not specify their exact location so you can find it in the image above. Here is a quick overview:

First Adeptal Energy: Defeat some hilichurls and investigate nearby jars. The Adeptal Energy will be in the farthest jar.

Defeat some hilichurls and investigate nearby jars. The Adeptal Energy will be in the farthest jar. Second Adeptal Energy: Defeat hilichurls and free an imprisoned Seelie. Follow it to find the second Adeptal Energy.

Defeat hilichurls and free an imprisoned Seelie. Follow it to find the second Adeptal Energy. Third Adeptal Energy: Solve a Pyro monument puzzle using the Adeptal Energy mechanism

Solve a Pyro monument puzzle using the Adeptal Energy mechanism Fourth Adeptal Energy: Follow the Adeptal Energy and defeat a Hydro Mimic Boar.

Once you have collected all four Adeptal Energy, follow the Genshin Impact quest navigation to exit the underground area and complete the Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu World Quest.

