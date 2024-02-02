Genshin Impact: Mt Lingmeng hidden teleport waypoint unlock guide

Chenyu Vale comes with multiple locked waypoints in Genshin Impact, all of which need to be manually unlocked by players. There are also hidden waypoints, much like any other region, which are accessible only via completing certain World Quests or cracking certain puzzles. This article will guide you through the process of unlocking the Genshin Impact hidden waypoint located in Mt Lingmeng of the newly arrived Chenyu Vale.

Mt Lingmeng hidden waypoint unlocking guide in Genshin Impact

Before heading in to unlock the hidden waypoint of Mt Lingmeng, it is essential to know about the prerequisites. Here is a list of all World Quests you need to run before reaching the waypoint:

A Wangshan Walk to Remember

Scrolls and Swords Manual of Guhua

Once both the Quests mentioned above have been completed, follow the waypoint of the "Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero" questline. You will eventually come across a Precious Chest, followed by the waypoint.

1) A Wangshan Walk to Remember

Head to Yilong Wharf of Chenyu Vale and talk to Huang the Third to start the World Quest. The location of the Quest is shown in the image below.

Location to start the "A Wangshan Walk to Remember" in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, teleport to the waypoint of Mt Lingmeng in front of the giant door, shown in the image below.

Teleport waypoint of Mt Lingmeng (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep talking to Huang by following the waypoint, until he asks you to complete a minor jumping puzzle over five stone pillars. Glide/climb on top of each pillar to complete the step.

Jumping puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, follow the waypoint to arrive at a training area. Here, hit all the red dummies to pass the challenge. The following step requires you to unlock the large door, so head to the entrance and interact with it.

Dummies in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside, follow the objectives and accompany Huang the Third as he walks to different locations to investigate.

Lastly, grill a piece of meat. Just keep adding salt, as the dialogue option requires, until it asks you to add everything. Offer the cooked meat "Paimon's Special" to Huang to finish the Quest.

2) Scrolls and Swords Manual of Guhua

After completing "A Wangshan Walk to Remember," this World Quest will start in the same cave. Use the key you received from the previous Quest on the locked gate in the cave and follow the path downwards.

The locked gate inside the same cave (Image via HoYoverse)

You will come across a room with bookshelves and a round platform in the middle. Use your elemental sight to see the color of the books scattered across the shelves, and collect them to place on the correct color.

Elemental books in wrong colored squares in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For example, if you see a Purple book inside an Orange square, take the book and place it inside a Purple square. Same with Cyan, Yellow, and Blue. Once you place all books in the correct squares, the water level will decrease, allowing you to descend further.

Teleport waypoint underground of Mt Lingmeng (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the waypoint for the "Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero" until you see a Precious Chest and the teleport waypoint.