Genshin Impact: Rulers of Chizhang mountains local legend guide

Rulers of Chizhang Mountains are Genshin Impact 4.4 update's new hidden boss and local legend in Chenyu Vale. It is also the only local legend located in the new region of version 4.4 update. This hidden boss is a duo of two special Geovishap named Yiji and Tianyu. They use Pyro and Cryo elemental attacks and are also resistant to them.

As their name suggests, Rulers of Chizhang Mountains local legend can be found near the Chizhang Wall sub-region. In this article, players will learn the exact location of the hidden boss and how to defeat them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Rulers of Chizhang Mountain: Location, how to defeat, achievement, and rewards

Location of local legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 has introduced a new local legend, Rulers of Chizhang Mountain, in the Chenyu Vale region. As stated earlier, the hidden boss is a pair of two special Geovishaps called Yiji and Tianyu. Unlike other overworld Geovishaps, the local legends are special. They are more tanky with high HP, defense, and enough attack powers to one-shot characters.

Players can find them in an area that is located east of Chizhang Walls. Refer to the above image for their exact location.

How to defeat Rulers of Chizhang Mountains local legend?

Local Legend revive mechanic in-game preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Compared to normal Geovishaps, Yiji and Tianyu have a lot more HP and stronger defenses. Additionally, they have a mechanism that allows them to resurrect themselves as long as one of them is still alive. When one of them is down, a small gauge will appear under their HP bar, implying how much time it will take them to revive.

Genshin Impact players should try to chip away at their HPs simultaneously to defeat them. They should also try to take advantage of the small window they get by taking down one of the Geovishap. The local legend is resistant to Pyro and Cryo attacks. Hence, it is recommended to avoid these two elements and focus on teams with Hydro/Electro/Anemo/Dendro units.

Those with only Pyro or Cryo DPS teams can use an Anemo unit with Viridescent Venerer set to shred the Rulers of Chizhang Mountain's elemental resistance.

Achievements and Rewards

Defeat the local legend to unlock this achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating the special Geovishap duo will unlock the "Rulers of Chizhang Mountains" achievement. They will also drop some useful in-game resources that players should not miss. They can visit the in-game achievement menu to claim the achievement and obtain five Primogems as a reward.

Genshin Impact 4.4 has added many new achievements for players to discover and unlock in the Chenyu Vale region. Hence, keep an eye out for these.

