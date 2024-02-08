7 secret Chenyu Vale chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact

Chenyu Vale is a new region in Genshin Impact 4.4, further expanding Liyue's map towards Fontaine. Travelers can collect over 330 chests while exploring the new area, allowing them to obtain a ton of Primogems for free. However, some treasures are easy to miss and require you to perform a few specific tasks. This article will list the locations of seven chests you may have missed in Chenyu Vale and guide you on how to get them.

7 hidden chests that you might have missed in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale

Chest #1

Get the fish from the pelican (Image via HoYoverse)

The first secret chest is located in Qiaoying Village. Start by teleporting to the Statue of The Seven and head west towards the small port to find a pelican named Bandit. Interact with the bird to get a fish.

Feed the cat and follow it (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, teleport to the waypoint in Qiaoying Village and go south to find a cat named Sir Pouncealot. Offer the fish to the cat and follow it to get an Exquisite Chest for five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest #2

Dig the garden to get the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second chest, teleport to the Statue of The Seven near Qiaoying Village and head southeast toward a small camp. It is worth mentioning that this is the exact location where you meet Wenhua to start the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest in Genshin Impact, so some might already be familiar with this place.

At any rate, once you're there, go to the garden where Wenhua is growing berries, carrots, and Jueyun Chili and dig up a Common Chest for two Primogems.

Chest #3

Dig where the dog is sitting to get the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting the chest from the garden, teleport to the waypoint east of the Statue of The Seven and head north to find a few dogs. Dig at the spot in front of the dog near the tree to get a Common Chest worth two Primogems.

Chest #4

Stand next to the squirrels and watch the goats (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next chest, teleport to the waypoint north of Mt. Lingmeng and head further north to climb the hill. You will find a bunch of squirrels watching two goats bowing to each other. Stand between the tiny creatures and watch them for a while to obtain a Common Chest worth two Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest #5

Destroy the dolls and defeat the Milleliths (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest is located in Yilong Wharf. You can teleport to the waypoint on Mt. Mingyuan and head east towards the city. In one of the houses near the base of the mountain, you can find a couple of Milleliths training and a few training dolls nearby. Destroying the dolls will summon a few more guards, and you must defeat them to get an Exquisite Chest, which will give you five Primogems.

Note that one of the guards is pretty strong, so bring a party accordingly.

Chest #6

Investigate the ripple and ride the Golden Carp's Leap (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Yilong Wharf and glide west toward the base of the waterfall to find a couple of pelicans, interactable objects, and a slight ripple on the water's surface nearby. Investigate the ripple and ride the Golden Carp's Leap to get a Common Chest worth two Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest #7

Burst the bubbles on the rock to solve the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

For the seventh hidden chest in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale, teleport to the waypoint on Mt. Lingmeng and head west towards the coast. You will find a big bubble puzzle similar to the ones in Fontaine. Bursting the bubble will spawn a few more. Finally, hit the one on the rock to get another Common Chest, worth two Primogems.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.