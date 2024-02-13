Genshin Impact Diffuser Inscription puzzle guide

Introduced in Genshin Impact's version 4.4, the region of Chenyu Vale has many puzzles for players to solve. While most of them are quite straightforward, some can be quite difficult. One particular puzzle involving the Diffuser Inscription at Chizhang Wall requires you to find two Fragrant Woods to unlock a gate, which holds a Luxurious chest and a Spirit Carp within.

However, due to the lack of clear instructions, finding these Fragrant Woods may be difficult for some. So, this article will provide detailed instructions on how to solve the Diffuser Inscription puzzle in Genshin Impact.

How to solve Diffuser Inscription puzzle at Chizhang Wall in Genshin Impact

Diffuser Inscription puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

When traveling through Chenyu Vale, Genshin Impact players will come across the ruins with a metal gate at Chizhang Wall. There is a Spirit Carp, a Luxurious chest, and more within the structure. However, to unlock the gate, they must first complete a few puzzles.

Diffuser at the center of the courtyard (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the puzzle, interact with the Diffuser in the center of the courtyard, as shown in the image above. Afterward, you'll be tasked with collecting Fragrant Woods from two locations: eastward and westward from the Diffuser.

Here's how you can collect both Fragrant Woods for the puzzle.

Fragrant Wood Huangcong location in Genshin Impact (East)

Fragrant Wood Huangcong location (Image via HoYoverse)

Quickly reach the location of Fragrant Wood Huangcong by using the Teleport Waypoint southeast of Chizhang Wall. After reaching the location, restore the collapsed ruins using the adeptal energy granted by Fujin.

How to open the first gate (Image via HoYoverse)

You must restore three collapsed pieces to complete the puzzle at this location. First, pick up the broken column, shown in the image above, and place it on the greenish platform to unlock the western gate below the stairs.

How to unlock the second gate (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the gate, you will find the second longer column. Pick it up using adeptal energy and then move toward the gate on the east. Place the shorter column and the longer column, as shown in the image above, to unlock the second gate.

How to solve the puzzle for Fragrant Wood Huangcong (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside it, you will come across a third arch column and a Common chest. Take all three column pieces and place them on the three green platforms beside the staircase, shown in the image above.

This will unlock the Diffuser at this location. Interact with it to obtain Fragrant Wood Huangcong and the Precious chest.

Fragrant Wood Chizhang location in Genshin Impact (West)

Fragrant Wood Chizhang location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second item required to solve the Diffuser Inscription puzzle in Genshin Impact is Fragrant Wood Chizhang, found at the ruins in the west, as shown on the map above. Reach the location by gliding from the Statue of the Seven, west of Chizhang Wall.

First column location (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the first location, you must use adeptal energy to restore the collapsed structure here. The first longer column piece can be found locked within a gate beside a time challenge. To reach it, trail on the edges of the ruin and enter from a cavity in the wall.

Second column location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second one can be found in a waterbody opposite the Ruin Hunter, as shown in the image above.

Third column location below Ruin Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

The third shorter column is under the metal gate guarded by the Ruin Hunter. Interact with the enemy to activate it and then defeat it. Following this, you will obtain the column and a Common chest.

How to solve the puzzle for Fragrant Wood Chizhang (Image via HoYoverse)

Use adeptal energy to restore all three pieces, as shown in the image above, to obtain Fragrant Wood Chizhang and a Precious chest.

How to use Fragrant Wood in Genshin Impact

How to complete the Diffuser Inscription puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

After you have both Fragrant Wood pieces, return to the Diffuser Inscription puzzle in Chizhang Wall and offer the two incense to the device. Doing so will promptly unlock the gate.

Inside the ruins, you will come across a Ruin Grader, who you must defeat. After destroying the foe, unlock two Commons chests and a Luxurious chest. You will also get a Spirit Carp here and come across an Ancient Jade Pendant.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.