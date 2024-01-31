Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale Forgotten Keys locations and uses

Genshin Impact has introduced the map expansion of Chenyu Vale in version 4.4. This new region features new quests, puzzles, and treasure chests for players to find. While traveling through the Upper Vale, you will surely come across a Precious chest near Mt. Lingmeng. To unlock it, however, you must first find two Forgotten Keys.

Both keys can be found fairly close to the Precious chest. Considering the fact that the game doesn't provide any hints regarding their locations, it may be difficult for some players to find them.

This Genshin Impact guide will provide the locations of Forgotten Key (I) and Forgotten Key (II) in Chenyu Vale. It will also cover how to use these items to unlock the Precious chest.

Forgotten Key 1 and Forgotten Key 2 locations in Genshin Impact

Forgotten Key 1

Forgotten Key 1 location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Forgotten Key can be found a little bit south of the Precious Chest's location. You can glide to this location using the easternmost Teleport Waypoint of Mt. Lingmeng, as shown in the map above.

Once you're at the location, look for a rabbit hole near crates beside the tent, as shown in the image. You'll receive an Investigate prompt when you get close to it. Select it to obtain the Forgotten Key 1.

Forgotten Key 2

Forgotten Key 2 location (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second Forgotten Key, travel on the path in the western direction. You'll come across several buried swords along your path to the location shown on the map above.

Here, you will come across a buried sword with a glowing spot next to it. Get close to it and select the Investigate prompt to retrieve the second key.

Genshin Impact: Where to use Forgotten Keys in Chenyu Vale

Mt. Lingmeng Precious chest unlock guide

Mt. Lingmeng Precious chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Forgotten Keys unlock the Precious Chest, which is located on the eastern side of Mt. Lingmeng in Genshin Impact. You can quickly navigate to it by using the Teleport Waypoint shown on the map above. It is just outside the Treasure Hoarder camp.

Get close to the treasure chest and select the Unlock prompt. Doing so will open a dialog box asking you to submit the Forgotten Keys.

Submit Forgotten Keys 1 and 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Submit both keys and click on Confirm. This will promptly unlock the Precious chest and reveal the rewards within. It will provide players with 10 Primogems and some other in-game items.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.