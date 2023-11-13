HoYoverse has released a new series of hidden chests and puzzles in Genshin Impact 4.2. To get the free rewards, you need to collect treasure maps that can be found at different locations in the new Fontaine region. These give you the location of the puzzle or the challenges that you can complete and get chests as rewards, worth 5-10 Primogems each.

It is worth mentioning that if you go to the puzzle location directly without obtaining the treasure map, the puzzle will not appear. Without further delay, here is a complete list of all the treasure maps and their locations in Genshin Impact.

All 8 Fontaine treasure map locations and rewards in Genshin Impact

1) Liam's Ballad

Liam's Ballad location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first treasure map is called Liam's Ballad. To get the item, teleport to the Statue of The Seven in the Morte Region and head southwest. Dive into the sea to find a large pink clam. Hit it once to open it and collect the treasure map.

Puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the treasure, open the Genshin Impact map and teleport to the northern waypoint in the Fort Charybdis Ruins. Next, go east toward the small island and defeat the treasure hoarder. You will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest for following these steps.

2) Athos's Confession

Athos's Confession treasure map (Image via HoYoverse)

The next map is called Athos's Confession. Open your Genshin Impact map, teleport to the waypoint north of the Tower of Ipsissimus, and turn around to enter the ruin. As soon as you pass the entrance, you will find a pink clam. Hit it and pick up Athos's Confession.

Dig near the shovel (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Lumidouce Harbor and head northeast. You will find a shovel at the base of the fountain. You will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest if you dig around it.

3) Rouge's Writings

Rouge's Writings location (Image via HoYoverse)

Open your Genshin Impact map and teleport to the southern waypoint in the Fort Charybdis Ruins. Next, head west and dive into the sea to find another clam right below the cave entrance.

Hit the tree three times (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the treasure from Rouge's Writings map, teleport to the waypoint southeast of the Weeping Willow of the Lake and head northeast. There's a tall tree with only one apple near the abandoned house. You will be rewarded with a Precious Chest if you hit the tree three times.

4) Autumn's Regrets

Autumn's Regrets treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Genshin Impact treasure map is called Autumn's Regrets, which is located underwater. To get the map, start by teleporting to the waypoint slightly east of the Tower of Ipsissimus. Next, dive into the water and swim deeper towards the south direction to find another pink clam. Hit it once and get Autumn's Regrets.

Dive into the lake (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Weeping Willow of the Lake and head northeast to find a small lake. Dive in and touch the portal, which will teleport you to a hidden location. Next, read the message on the table, which will instruct you to operate some machines in the following order:

Chair Water Fire Wall

You will be rewarded with a Precious Chest for following these steps.

5) Barrow's Expectation

Barrow's Expectations treasure map (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Mont Autumnequi and go southeast. Dive into the water and find a clam near the three Seelie Courts in the underwater ruins. Hit the claim to get Barrow's Expectation treasure map.

Complete the challenge to get a chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Fountain of Lucine and turn around to climb the hill. You will find an exploration challenge at the top. Upon completing this challenge, you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest.

6) Parker's Hopes

Parker's Hopes map location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of East Slopes of Mont Autumnequi and head east to find another clam in the water. Hit it to get Parker's Hopes treasure map in Genshin Impact.

Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Lumidouce Harbor and head towards the small island in the northeast direction. You need to find a portion of grass shaped like a fish in this challenge and stand between the rocks. Upon following these steps, you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest.

7) Rocky Avildsen's Disappearance

Rocky Avildsen's Disappearance map location (Image via HoYoverse)

To get Rocky Avildsen's Disappearance treasure map in Genshin Impact, teleport to the waypoint south of the Tower of Ipsissimus and swim in the east direction. You will find a large pink clam near the underwater ruins. Open it to get the treasure map.

Challenge location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint east of Fort Charybdis Ruins and head south to find a Treasure Hoarder near the abandoned ship. You will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest if you defeat the mob.

8) Freeman's Announcement

Freeman's Announcement map location (Image via HoYoverse)

Freeman's Announcement is the final treasure map in Genshin Impact. Head in the northwest direction from your previous location and dive into the water. You will find another clam near a sunken ship. Get the treasure map by opening it.

Add a Pyro and Hydro unit to your party and teleport to The Rusty Rudder. You need to light up one torch using Pyro and extinguish two torches using Hydro, as demonstrated above. You will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest upon following these steps.

Additionally, you will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement titled "A la volonté du peuple," worth five Primogems, as well as another map called Rainbow Rose's Ideals.