During Search in the Algae Sea World Quest in Genshin Impact, you need to solve four Orthant's puzzles to break the seals. One of them can be solved during the Meteoric Lance sub-quest, which is located in an underground cave in Fort Charybdis Ruins. To solve the Orthant's puzzle, you need to interact with a couple of energy flow mechanisms to release the water pressure and connect it with the main machine in the middle of the ruin.

Completing the challenge will also reward you with a Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems. This article will guide you on how to solve the Orthant's puzzle in the Meteoric Lance quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Orthant's puzzle guide in Meteoric Lance quest

After entering the main puzzle room, head straight towards the other side. You will find a locked gate and pillar mechanism similar to the one you found when you entered Fort Charybdis Ruins. To open the gate, interact with the blue orb to get Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill and aim at the diamond crystal at the base of the two pillars.

This will lower their level, and allow the Eliphas Beam to connect with the gray sphere. Note that you need to light up both spheres simultaenously to open the gate, as demonstrated in the GIF above. Defeat the mob in the corridor and use the lift to go down to find another energy flow machine. Next, interact with the valve nearby to operate the water channel and release the water.

Once that is done, follow the water channel and go up using the lift. Release the water when you reach the main puzzle room. You will then find a Seelie in the corridor. Follow it to its court below the main machine, and get an Exquisite Chest that is worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Operate the valves and connect the water channels (Image via HoYoverse)

Dive into the water and defeat the Clockwork Mekas using the Hunter's Ray's skill. This will also free the Ball Octopus from the seal. Copy its skill to operate the valves, and release the water from the mechanism.

Aim at the glowing spot to cut the vines (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, use the Hunter's Ray's ability to cut the seaweed and activate the lift. Note that the main puzzle room is located two floors above your current location, so you need to press "Go Up" twice. Once you are there, exit the lift and defeat the Clockwork Meka dogs. This will spawn a Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb the machine after collecting the chest and interact with it. This will trigger a brief cutscene and conclude the Meteorite Lance World Quest in Genshin Impact.