Muse's Mother is a sub-quest in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea in which you must solve one of Orsthant's puzzles to break a seal. To complete the challenge, you must interact with a couple of newly introduced crystal and energy flow mechanisms. Luckily, the puzzle itself is very simple. All you need to do is find the energy flow mechanisms and release the water so that it reaches the machine in the middle of the main room.

Solving the puzzle will reward you with a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems. This article will guide you on how to solve Orthant's puzzle in Genshin Impact's Muse's Mother quest.

Genshin Impact: Muse's Mother Orthant's puzzle guide

Defeat the enemies and interact with the machine (Image via HoYoverse)

After entering the ruin during the Muse's Mother quest in Genshin Impact, head over to the other side of the room and defeat the Clockwork Meka enemies. Next, interact with the machine to release the water. Once that is done, return to the center of the room and head left.

You will find a locked gate and a couple of mechanisms nearby. Interact with the blue orb to gain the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill and hit the pneumousia crystal to unlock the blue beam (Eliphas Beam). Use the Octopus' skill to operate the wheel and raise its level. Finally, strike the pneumousia crystal again when the beam gets to the same level as the gray orb, as demonstrated above.

Interact with the valve to open the gate (Image via HoYoverse)

This will open the gate and give you access to the lift. Use it to go down. You will find a locked room at the end of the corridor, which you can open by interacting with the valve in the corridor. Use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill to operate the mechanism and raise the gate. Note that the gate will start closing as soon as you stop powering the valve, so make sure to run fast and enter the room.

Next, interact with the energy flow mechanism to release the water and wait until it reaches the machine on the lift. Once you notice a change in its color, return to the main room and release the water again.

Luxurious Chest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Approach the mechanism in the center of the room and climb on it. This will trigger a short cutscene and conclude the Muse's Mother sub-quest in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea World Quest. As a reward for completion, you will get a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems.