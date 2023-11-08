Genshin Impact 4.2 World Quests list

HoYoverse has finally released the much-awaited Genshin Impact 4.2 update. The new version of the game has introduced a bunch of World Quests, most of which take place in the new Fontaine areas, namely Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region. While they are not related to the main story, you can earn a ton of free Primogems by completing them.

Some of these World Quests are also sequels to previously released quest lines and provide a conclusion to the story, such as The Narzissenkreuz Series.

All Genshin Impact 4.2 World Quests and their locations

1) The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes

Interact with the stone tablet near the fountain to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact, and most of it takes place in the new Fontaine area. To unlock the quest, go to the fountain in the Marcotte Station and interact with the carved stone tablet.

Completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes will unlock an underground location below the Marcotte Station, where you can find two Hydroculus.

2) Search in the Algae Sea

Search in the Algae (Image via HoYoverse)

Search in the Algae Sea is the sequel to The Narzissenkreuz Series and also its conclusion. It will automatically appear on the quest tab if you have completed The Narzissenkreuz Adventure and Unfinished Comedy World Quests.

This Genshin Impact quest reveals all the secrets of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo and the truth behind Mary-Ann's identity.

3) Free Verse

Interact with the girl to start the Free Verse quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the dock in the new Fontaine area southeast of Opera Epiclese. You will find a girl and two pets on the wooden platform. A couple of dialogues will automatically appear on your screen as you approach them.

Talk to the girl to start the Free Verse World Quest in Genshin Impact.

4) An Expected Plan

Head to the Lumidouce Harbor to unlock An Unexpected Plan (Image via HoYoverse)

An Expected Plan can only be unlocked after completing the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles Series.

To trigger the quest, go to the Lumidouce Harbor in the new Fontaine region. A quest marker will appear on the map as you approach the location. Follow it and talk to the NPC.

5) Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine

Go to The Steambird's office (Image via HoYoverse)

Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine is a hidden World Quest. To trigger it, head to The Steambird's (Fontaine Reputation NPC) headquarters and approach the Melusine.

There are three Acts in the Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine, so it is a pretty long quest chain.

6) Impromptu Poem of the Crimson Dawn

Interact with the NPC inside the cage to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the east of the Weeping Willow of the Lake and head north. You will find a small house and an NPC locked inside a cage. Talk to him to trigger Impromptu Poem of the Crimson Dawn World Quest.

7) Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt

Head to the marked spot after completing Narcissus' Traces (Image via HoYoverse)

Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt is a hidden quest line in Genshin Impact that can only be triggered after completing the Narcissus' Traces quest, where the sealed tower goes underwater and disappears from the surface map.

To start it, teleport to the waypoint southwest of the Fort Charybdis Ruins and head northwest to find a Melusine and an NPC named Urville on a floating wooden plank.

8) Through the Looking Glass

Interact with six paintings in the underwater ruins. You can do so by completing Search in the Algae World Quest since it takes place in these locations.

That's the end of our list of World Quests available in Genshin Impact 4.2.