Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles Genshin Impact quest guide

Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles is technically a series in Genshin Impact containing three quests. "Fontaine Research Institute, Stagnating in the Rubble" is the main one. "Go to the Institute Dormitories and retrieve the Anchor" and "Go to the Institute of Clockwork Applications and retrieve the Anchor" are also two child quests associated with this series.

Completing all these World Quests in Genshin Impact should take about an hour, depending on your efficiency. Let's start with Fontaine Research Institute, Stagnating in the Rubble. Note that there are no prerequisites to start the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles series.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles

This is where you start Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles (Image via HoYoverse)

To get started with Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles, go to the World Quest icon next to the Statue of the Seven in the Liffey Region. You will see an NPC named Desnos getting cornered by some Recon Log Meks. Defeat them to start a conversation.

The next few objectives don't require a guide, as the game literally tells you where to go, and they don't involve puzzles.

Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles will involve several Energy Transfer Terminal puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

After some dialogue with the researchers, you should get an objective called:

"Operate the Transfer Terminal to unblock the area."

Here is what you do:

Activate the Energy Transfer Terminal. De-activate the blue device to turn it red. Aim your camera up and to the right to the blue spot on the wall. Wait a bit to change your perspective. Aim the camera down and to the left toward the red device near the door. Activate it.

Exit the screen for some more dialogue to occur.

Proceed through some more dialogue in this Genshin Impact quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Clockwork Mekas that spawn after the conversation. Don't forget to open the Common Chest for some free loot, including Primogems. Skip some more dialogue and head to the next marked location on the map.

Investigate two glowing spots on the north side of the yellow circle set by quest navigation for Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles, then search one by the pipe in the southern section. Head east to see some rubble, one of which has a yellow glow. Attack it to uncover the last spot you must investigate.

Another battle with some Clockwork Mekas will ensue. Go to the Fontaine Research Institute for a lengthy conversation, which unlocks two quests you must do before continuing this one.

Go to the Institute Dormitories and retrieve the Anchor

This is the entrance to the place with the first anchor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can do the two child quests in any order to retrieve the anchors, but we'll start with the Institute Dormitories. Go near the Central Laboratory Ruins and look for some stairs going to an underground passage. Here is what you do next:

Go to the end of the hall and look for an Ousia Block. Attack the Pneuma near the Energy Transfer Terminal near the entrance. Start the Energy Transfer Terminal. Pick up the red device. Drop it outside near the nearby Energy Transfer Terminal. Activate the other Energy Transfer Terminal near the Ousia Block. Transfer the power from the blue device to the red one. Exit the screen. Pick up the blue battery. Drop it near the red Energy Transfer Terminal next to a locked gate. Pick up the anchor (and open the Precious Chest while you're here).

Now, it's time to go to the Institute of Clockwork Applications.

Go to the Institute of Clockwork Applications and retrieve the Anchor

Here is the entrance to the second anchor you must collect in Fontaine Research Institute's child quests in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

You now have one more anchor to retrieve. Head to the Institute of Clockwork Applications and defeat the enemies guarding the entrance. Go down the staircase and turn left. Destroy the rubble in the corner of the new room. Grab the Ousia Block behind you (it's above one of the spots where you can change perspective with the Energy Transfer Terminal).

Attack the Pneuma spot. It's now time for you to activate the nearby Energy Transfer Terminal.

A solution to the third Energy Transfer Terminal puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what you do next:

Warp to the red spot to your right. Take the energy from the blue device. Warp to the blue spot below the Ousia Block. Transfer the power to the red battery next to another Energy Transfer Terminal.

Exit the screen and activate the mechanism next to the locked gate. It'll open with another anchor for you to collect to proceed with the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest series.

You should defeat the Clockwork Mekas in this room to unlock a free Precious Chest.

Continuing with Fontaine Research Institute, Stagnating in the Rubble

You can swim in the air in the next few steps of Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

It's now time for you to return to the Fontaine Research Institute to continue the original quest. Talk to Raimondo. This is all marked on your map, so you should have no issue finding him. The next objective is also marked on the map, so head near the ruins.

More dialogue will occur. Travelers should notice some oddly giant blocks of water floating in the sky at this destination.

Some bubbles will pop when approached, letting you warp to another Genshin Impact spot (Image via HoYoverse)

The goal here is to keep going upward. Look for some bubbles. When you approach them, they turn into aquatic rings that you can use to warp to a different island. Some gliding may be necessary to get around. Progressing through Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles will take you to an Experimental Field Generator.

A new Teleport Waypoint will automatically be unlocked after another conversation about the Experimental Field Generator takes place. You will once again be tasked to defeat some Clockwork Mekas in Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles.

Genshin Impact players will take this snapshot later in Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles (Image via HoYoverse)

Some more dialogue will play, followed by you having to take a photo of the strange contraption before you. Afterward, you must find Chronie and return to the Fontaine Research Institute. More dialogue will play, followed by a giant explosion in the background.

More easy steps in Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles are present, so this guide will quickly glance through the boring location and Clockwork Meka fight.

Recover the Condensing Components

Glide down to that purple block in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles includes four places to find the Condensing Components. You can collect them in any order.

Let's start with the northern one. Use the Teleport Waypoint in the middle of the Central Laboratory Ruins and glide north to a giant purple block of water.

Just follow the bubbles in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

You cannot enter the purple blocks of water like normal. Instead, keep following the nearby bubbles, then enter the ring at the end of the destination.

The first component (Image via HoYoverse)

Retrieve the component that is in between the broken pillar. Doing so will purify this block of water. You should be 1/4 done with this part of Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest.

This is the southwest location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This guide will use the Teleport Waypoint in the central Teleport Waypoint near the Central Laboratory Ruins and glide to each purple block. Just keep touching the bubbles to reach the next area in Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles.

This part involves defeating some Hydro-based enemies. Eventually, you will get a ring that sends you to the purple block. This component is right next to you when you spawn in this area. Collect it to be 2/4 done with this part of the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest.

Up next is the southern spot.

The third component (Image via HoYoverse)

Touch the bubble here to summon a ring. You will now be inside another purple block of water. Swim outside and keep following more bubbles while going in and out of the purple water when necessary. Eventually, you will be 3/4 done with this part of Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles.

Barely any steps left to do in Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles (Image via HoYoverse)

For the eastern part, touch the bubbles until you see some spawn in the distance. Put any Bow character in your lineup and pop them all. You should then follow the newly created path before you. Enter some rings to reach the purple block.

The final component is next to some seaweed south of your spawning location. Collect it to almost be done with the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles in Genshin Impact. Now, head back to Raimondo.

Defeat the Experimental Field Generator and return to the Fontaine Research Institute once more. That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide, as Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles is finally finished at this point.

Poll : Did you tell the truth at the end of this quest? Yes No 0 votes