Genshin Impact In Search of Lost Time World Quest guide

In Search of Lost Time is a four-part World Quest in Genshin Impact. The storyline is thus divided into four parts, with each taking place at different locations in Fontaine. You must go to each spot and solve a number of Research Terminal puzzles to compete it. It should be noted that the first three parts can be completed in any order. However, the final part, which is also the conclusion, can only be unlocked after doing the other three.

Completing all the parts of the In Search of Lost Time World Quest will reward you with 130 Primogems and a couple of Precious and Luxurious Chests. This is a step-by-step guide to finishing the World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: In Search of Lost Time World Quest complete guide

Part #1: South

Head to the broken bridge and find Broglie (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the In Search of Lost Time World Quest in Genshin Impact, go to the broken bridge near the New Fontaine Research Institute. Look for the NPC called Broglie and talk to him.

Next, follow the quest navigation and dive into the water. You will find a locked tower and Clockwork Meka guarding a Pneumousia crystal near the entrance. Defeat the enemy and hit the crystal once to open the gate.

Head inside the tower and solve the energy transfer device puzzle; refer to the GIF above for the solution. Solving it will dispel the barrier and open up a passage leading to the upper floor of the tower.

Interact with the device you find inside the room, and you will get the Soaked Punched Tape. Get back to the surface and talk to Broglie to finish the first part of the quest.

You will get 30 Primogems for completing the South part of In Search of Lost Time in Genshin Impact.

Part #2: West

Second tower location (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the location marked on the image above and you will find a tower here. Enter it and defeat the Fatui enemies on the first and second floors. Once done, head to the third floor and climb the stairs that lead to the fourth floor. However, there will be a barrier that will stop you from going any further, triggering a dialogue and unlocking the Hidden Quest in Genshin Impact.

Go down and interact with the paper on the table. Next, get out of the tower and look for clues in the Fatui camps within the quest circle marked on the map. There are three camps in total, and two of them are guarded by Fatui mobs. Simply defeat them and interact with the paper on top of the wooden boxes in the camp. After getting both clues, head to the third camp.

You can easily find it by following the pillar of smoke. When you reach the destination, hit the cooking pot, which will spawn some enemies in turn. When you defeat them and go back inside the tower, the barrier on the third floor will be gone. Subsequently, go to the fourth floor to find a Stabilizer in the room.

Interact with the Stabilizer and hit it whenever the ring lands on the blue zone three times; you can refer to the GIF above for a demonstration. This will open the passage leading to the fifth floor, and you will find a Research Terminal when you enter it. Interact with it to end the West part of the quest in Genshin Impact.

Part #3: North

Third tower location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the marked location on the map above and you will find a third tower present. Enter it to trigger a dialogue and unlock the quest in Genshin Impact. Next, use the nearby stairs to go to the lower floor, and interact with the device present to transfer the energy to the nearby empty storage cell. This will open up the barrier and the cage. Next, go down, defeat the enemies, and pick up the portable cell.

Head back up and transfer the energy into this portable cell. After this, when you pick up the storage cell and head to the top floor, you will find another barrier in your way. You can remove it by interacting with the mechanism near the stairs. Next, pick up the cell again, go to the upper floor, place it near the Stabilizer, and hit it whenever the ring moves over the blue zone three times.

This will open the way to the upper floor. Climbing the stairs and interacting with the Research Terminal will conclude the third part of In Search of Lost Time quest in Genshin Impact and reward you with 30 Primogems. There's also a Precious Chest next to the device that you can collect.

Part #4: Central Processing Station

Final location (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the North, South, and West parts of In Search of Lost Time will automatically unlock the final part of the World Quest in Genshin Impact. Follow the navigation until you reach the destination, where you will see another locked tower. Broglie will open the door for you, and you will find a Luxurious Chest inside it.

Get to the lower floor from the gap and interact with the Research Terminal device, which will dispel the barrier to the next floor. Head down and interact with the device in the middle of the room, using it to transfer the energy to the portable cell on top of the bookshelf. Next, pick up the cell and place it near the device next to the window and interact with it; doing this will open the barrier on the window.

Jump outside and go underwater to find the main entrance to the tower. You can unlock it by transferring the energy to the empty cell near the door. Next, enter the tower, climb the stairs, and defeat the Cryo Fatui Skirmisher.

Once you beat it, the enemy will run away and you have to chase after him. Get to the upper floor, jump out of the window again, and follow the quest navigation.

When you reach the destination, you will find two Fatuis. Defeating them will trigger a cutscene that will conclude the In Search of Lost Time World Quest in Genshin Impact. Completing the fourth part will also reward you with another 30 Primogems and a hidden achievement.