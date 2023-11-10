Cupid's Lover is a sub-quest in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea World Quest, which is a sequel to the Narzissenkreuz Series. During the quest, you are tasked with solving an Orthant's puzzle in the new Fontaine region's underwater ruin. It can be a bit tricky to solve since it is a newly introduced mechanism, but once you understand how it works, the puzzle becomes easy to solve.

Completing the challenge will also reward you with one Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems. This is a guide on how to solve the Orthant's puzzles in Genshin Impact's Cupid's Lover World Quest.

If you are looking for solutions to other Orthant's Puzzles, then check out:

Orthant's puzzle from Muse's Mother quest Orthant's puzzle from Meteoric Lance quest Orthant's puzzle from Thalia and Melpomene quest

Genshin Impact: Orthant’s puzzle guide in Cupid's Lover quest

Interact with the machines to remove the seal. (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Cupid's Lover sub-quest of Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea, you need to enter a ruin and solve an Orthant's puzzle. The entrance is sealed, but you can unlock it by interacting with the mechanisms nearby.

Interact with the machine when you enter the ruin. (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find a machine as soon as you enter the ruin. Interact with it to release the water and head straight to find a second machine that is locked behind a gate. You need a Special Key to unlock it.

To obtain this quest item, follow the quest navigation and enter the main puzzle room. Once you reach the middle of the room, go left and use the lift to go up.

Release the water and get the key. (Image via HoYoverse)

Exit the lift and release the water from the machine in the hall. You will also find a Hydroculus and a shining spot on the window behind the mechanism. Interact with it to obtain a Special Key. Next, head back to the upper floor to unlock the gate and release the water from the machine. Remember to activate the lift to bring the machine down.

Next, head over to the other side of the room and use the lift to go down.

Hit the pneumousia crystal to open the gate. (Image via HoYoverse)

Exit the lift and hit the pneumousia crystal on your left. Keep moving ahead, and you will find a second pneumousia crystal. Hit it to unlock the next room and interact with the machine to release the water. This will spawn a couple of Clockwork enemies and an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Defeat the mobs and head back up to the machine in the main room.

Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the water reaches the main mechanism, you will get a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems. If you interact with the machine, a brief cutscene will play and end the first part of Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea.