How to get Special Key for Orthant's puzzle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 has released a new quest chain called In The Wake of Narcissus, which is the final part of the Narzissenkreuz Series. In the first act of the quest, you need to solve a few of Orthant's puzzles to proceed further in the story.

That said, a couple of mechanisms are locked, and you must find two Special Keys to activate them. Unfortunately, the quest navigation does not provide the exact location of these items.

Hence, you must explore the underwater region and locate the keys to solve the puzzle. This is a Genshin Impact guide to find the Special Keys in Search in the Algae Sea World Quest.

Genshin Impact: All Orthant's Puzzle Special Key locations

Special Key #1

You need a Special Key to open the gate (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Special Key is a quest item needed to open a gate during Cupid's Lover sub-quest in Genshin Impact. Head southwest from the mechanism's location, or turn left and go inside the cave to find the main puzzle machine. From there, take another left and use the lift to go up. Exit the elevator and go straight to find another machine. Interact with it to release the water.

Interact with the shining spot to collect the Special Key (Image via HoYoverse)

You will also find a Hydroculus and a shining spot at the window behind the machine mentioned above. Interact with it to obtain the Special Key and head back to open the gate.

Special Key #2

The final seal in Orthant's puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The other Special Key is required to open another gate in Search in the Algae Sea World Quest in Genshin Impact. To retrieve the key, head back to the center of the room where the main machine is. You will find a few gaps on the floor that you can use to get to the lower floor. Dive in and keep moving ahead until you find a water channel and three breakable rocks.

Release water through the channel (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Xenochromatic Crab's skill to break all the rocks. Next, collect the blue crystals and install them on the wheel. Use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill to operate the wheel and fix the water channel.

Finally, interact with the machines to release the water and keep moving ahead until you find a group of Gardemeks. Defeating them will spawn a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems.

Collect the Special Key from the bookshelf (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, you will find another shining spot on a bookshelf in the corner of the room. Interact with it to get the Special Key. Finally, head back to the upper floor and use the key to open the gate.

You can now solve the final Orthant's puzzle in Genshin Impact's Search in the Algae Sea World Quest. As a reward for completion, you will receive 50 Primogems and a gem called "Persona."