The latest Genshin Impact 4.1 update has released a new map, giving access to the northern parts of Fontaine. This means that there are a ton of fresh items that gamers can collect while exploring the region, which includes all the chests, Hydroculus, Hydro Sigils, Radiant Spincrystals, and more. Collecting everything will not only improve the player's account, but also reward them with a ton of free Primogems.

This Genshin Impact article will list all the materials that were released and can be collected in the ongoing version 4.1 Fontaine map. It will also include the total tally so that travelers can keep count of everything.

Genshin Impact 4.1: All Hydroculi, chests, and other collectibles count

Hydroculus

Travelers can collect 65 new Hydroculus in Genshin Impact 4.1 and raise their Fontaine Statue of The Seven to level six.

Chest and Hydro Sigils

Here is a breakdown of all the chests that can be collected in the new Fontaine map:

Common Chest x51

Exquisite Chest x127

Remarkable Chest x20

Precious Chest x31

Luxurious Chest x14

There are a lot of 243 chests, including Luxurious and Precious Chests.

Hydro Sigils

Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can obtain 462 new Hydro Sigils in version 4.1 by collecting chests and increasing the level of Statue of The Seven in Fontaine.

Time Trials

There are 31 new time trials in Fontaine. Do note that the rewards for completing these challenges are included in the total chest count.

Radiant Spincrystal

There are seven new Radiant Spincrystals in version 4.1, allowing players to unlock more Fontaine soundtracks in the Serenitea Pot.

Seelies

13 Seelies can be found in the new Fontaine map. The rewards from them are also included in the total chest count.

Achievements

Here is a total count of the new achievements in Genshin Impact version 4.1 that can be unlocked from different categories:

Wonders of the World x28

Challenger Series VIII x6

Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (II) x8 (+6 repeatable)

Note that most of them are locked behind World Quests.

Mysterious Ores

There are seven Mysterious Ores that can be collected in version 4.1. After doing so, go to Bravais' Press Works to forge Arkhium Stock and open a secret room in the Fontaine Research Institute region to unlock four achievements and a Luxurious Chest.

Energy Concentrating Component

Travelers can obtain seven Energy Concentrating Components by defeating seven special Clockwork Mekas in the new Fontaine region. After collecting all of them, go to the underground cave north of New Fontaine Research Institute to get a Luxurious Chest. This is the same location where Genshin Impact's Road to Singularity World Quest also takes place.

Recipes

Genshin Impact v4.1 has released 10 new food recipes, along with two special dishes from Neuvillette and Wriothesley.