Genshin Impact's version 4.1 update has added a bunch of new achievements to the title. Some of these can be found and unlocked easily by finishing a couple of World Quests. However, most of them are hidden and can only be obtained by performing random yet specific tasks, which range from reading books to buying a welfare meal from Bran at the canteen in the Fortress of Meropide.
Genshin Impact's latest update has 28 objectives to be fulfilled, and unlocking each achievement will give players free Primogems. This article will list all of them along with their locations and explain how to get them.
All Genshin Impact 4.1 Achievements and how to unlock them
1) The Remains of the Day
Teleport to the westernmost waypoint in the Fontaine Research Institute region and head southeast to find a camp with two logs and a canvas. Sit on the log and set the in-game time to 17:30.
2) "...What New Tide?"
Read all three volumes of the New Tide Anthology at the marked locations in the Fontaine Research Institute region.
3) "Yseut"
Defeat the new Fontaine Local Legend called Yseut, located in Mont Esus East in Genshin Impact.
4) "Automated Supercomputing Field Generator"
Beat the Fontaine Local Legend Automated Supercomputing Field Generator near the Central Laboratory Ruins.
5) "Luachra the Brilliant"
Beat the new Fontaine Local Legend named Luachra the Brilliant in Genshin Impact. It can be found near the Millennial Pearl Seahorse's cave entrance.
6) Le Scaphandre et le Pufferfruit
After defeating Luachra the Brilliant, go to the nearby pipeline to find a research terminal near its base. Interact with it and complete all three challenges.
7) Consumer Society
Purchase all the items from Alvard in the Rag and Bones Shop in the Fortress of Meropide. Some items can only be bought after completing Genshin Impact's Unfinished Comedy World Quest.
8) When the Clock Strikes Midnight
This achievement can be unlocked automatically after completing the Unfinished Comedy series.
9) Non-Zero-Sum Game
Buy the book called The Art of Negotiation from Alvard during Scenes from Life in Meropide: Art of Negotiation World Quest in Genshin Impact.
10) The Superfluous Man's Account
The Superfluous Man's Account can be automatically unlocked by completing Scenes from Life in Meropide: Memories.
11) Les Quatre Coups
Les Quatre Coups can be unlocked automatically after completing the Villains World Quest in the Fontaine Research Institute region.
12) What Lies at the End of the Rainbow...?
Complete the Treacherous Light in the Depths World Quest to unlock the achievement.
13) Come on out, Mystery Ore! Grant my wish!
Collect all seven Mysterious Ores to unlock this hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.
14) The Red Meanies' Revenge
Go to Bravais' Press Works after collecting all seven Mysterious Ore and remove all Red and Mini Meanies.
15) Not So Strait Is the Gate
After forging the Mysterious Ores into Arkhium Stock, open the secret room in the Fontaine Research Institute.
16) The Calendar of the Future Longer Than the Diary of the Past
Read all six Cipher letters on the wall using the research terminal in the Fontaine Research Institute region. Refer to the Genshin Impact map above for their locations.
17) Break The Time Zone
Defeat Thorny Cyst in the underwater cave in Mont Esus East.
18) The Forgotten Ream
The Forgotten Ream can be automatically unlocked by completing In Search of Lost Time World Quest in Genshin Impact.
19) While Motors Sleep...
While Motors Sleep... can be automatically unlocked by doing the Road to Singularity World Quest in Genshin Impact.
20) The Worst! Fontaine's Eight Evil Clockwork Knights!
Obtain all seven Energy Concentrating Components by defeating seven special Clockwork Meka enemies. Next, use the components to open the cell door in the underground cave where the Road to Singularity World Quest takes place.
21) Slam-Bang No-Holds Barred Meropide-Style Pankration
Slam-Bang No-Holds Barred Meropide-Style Pankration can be automatically unlocked after completing the Both Brains and Brawn World Quest.
22) The Final Fonta Sea
After completing the Both Brains and Brawn quest, go to the New Fontaine Research Institute and interact with the Fonta vending machine to get the Full Pankration Fonta Cup. Next, open the inventory and use the item 16 times to get The Final Fonta Sea achievement three times at the 1st, 13th, and 16th cups.
23) Undocumented Feature
Collect all three Spur Gears in the Hilichurl camp in the southeastern part of the Central Laboratory Ruins and assemble them on top of the giant mechanism's head. Next, use Pyro to light it up and wait for a while.
24) Mired in Red Tape
Mired in Red Tape will be automatically unlocked after completing Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest.
25) Solitary Report
Wait for two daily resets after completing Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles and head over to Cafe Lucerne in the Court of Fontaine to meet Chronie. Interact with her to unlock the hidden achievement.
26) A Perfect Yesterday
Read the book on the table next to the energy storage device in the Materials Office. This location can be unlocked by doing Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles World Quest.
27) Thanks For Your Patronage!
Buy a welfare meal from Bran at Fortress of Meropide's canteen. Open your inventory and use the item to get a fortune slip. You need to get a slip that says, "Okay, have another! (just kidding)" to complete this achievement. Only one meal can be obtained per day, so keep trying until you get it.
28) New Inspiration! New Products!
Help Heinry come up with three new types of Fonta flavors as well as one failed "experimental drink" as part of the Refreshing Fonta, a Font of Refreshment! daily commission series.