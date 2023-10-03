Genshin Impact's version 4.1 update has added a bunch of new achievements to the title. Some of these can be found and unlocked easily by finishing a couple of World Quests. However, most of them are hidden and can only be obtained by performing random yet specific tasks, which range from reading books to buying a welfare meal from Bran at the canteen in the Fortress of Meropide.

Genshin Impact's latest update has 28 objectives to be fulfilled, and unlocking each achievement will give players free Primogems. This article will list all of them along with their locations and explain how to get them.

All Genshin Impact 4.1 Achievements and how to unlock them

1) The Remains of the Day

Sit on the log (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the westernmost waypoint in the Fontaine Research Institute region and head southeast to find a camp with two logs and a canvas. Sit on the log and set the in-game time to 17:30.

2) "...What New Tide?"

Read all three books (Image via HoYoverse)

Read all three volumes of the New Tide Anthology at the marked locations in the Fontaine Research Institute region.

3) "Yseut"

Defeat the Fatui Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the new Fontaine Local Legend called Yseut, located in Mont Esus East in Genshin Impact.

4) "Automated Supercomputing Field Generator"

Use Geo to break its shield (Image via HoYoverse)

Beat the Fontaine Local Legend Automated Supercomputing Field Generator near the Central Laboratory Ruins.

5) "Luachra the Brilliant"

Defeat the underwater local legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Beat the new Fontaine Local Legend named Luachra the Brilliant in Genshin Impact. It can be found near the Millennial Pearl Seahorse's cave entrance.

6) Le Scaphandre et le Pufferfruit

Complete all three challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating Luachra the Brilliant, go to the nearby pipeline to find a research terminal near its base. Interact with it and complete all three challenges.

7) Consumer Society

Purchase everything from Alvard (Image via HoYoverse)

Purchase all the items from Alvard in the Rag and Bones Shop in the Fortress of Meropide. Some items can only be bought after completing Genshin Impact's Unfinished Comedy World Quest.

8) When the Clock Strikes Midnight

Can be unlocked during Unfinished Comedy (Image via HoYoverse)

This achievement can be unlocked automatically after completing the Unfinished Comedy series.

9) Non-Zero-Sum Game

Buy The Art of Negotiation (Image via HoYoverse)

Buy the book called The Art of Negotiation from Alvard during Scenes from Life in Meropide: Art of Negotiation World Quest in Genshin Impact.

10) The Superfluous Man's Account

Complete the Memories quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Superfluous Man's Account can be automatically unlocked by completing Scenes from Life in Meropide: Memories.

11) Les Quatre Coups

Villains quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Les Quatre Coups can be unlocked automatically after completing the Villains World Quest in the Fontaine Research Institute region.

12) What Lies at the End of the Rainbow...?

Finish Treacherous Light in the Depths (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Treacherous Light in the Depths World Quest to unlock the achievement.

13) Come on out, Mystery Ore! Grant my wish!

All Ore locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect all seven Mysterious Ores to unlock this hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.

14) The Red Meanies' Revenge

Destroy all the Meanies (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to Bravais' Press Works after collecting all seven Mysterious Ore and remove all Red and Mini Meanies.

15) Not So Strait Is the Gate

Open the secret room using Arkhium Stock (Image via HoYoverse)

After forging the Mysterious Ores into Arkhium Stock, open the secret room in the Fontaine Research Institute.

16) The Calendar of the Future Longer Than the Diary of the Past

Read all the Ciphers at these sites (Image via HoYoverse)

Read all six Cipher letters on the wall using the research terminal in the Fontaine Research Institute region. Refer to the Genshin Impact map above for their locations.

17) Break The Time Zone

Defeat Cyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat Thorny Cyst in the underwater cave in Mont Esus East.

18) The Forgotten Ream

Finish In Search of Lost Time (Image via HoYoverse)

The Forgotten Ream can be automatically unlocked by completing In Search of Lost Time World Quest in Genshin Impact.

19) While Motors Sleep...

Finish Road to Singularity quest (Image via HoYoverse)

While Motors Sleep... can be automatically unlocked by doing the Road to Singularity World Quest in Genshin Impact.

20) The Worst! Fontaine's Eight Evil Clockwork Knights!

All special Clockwork Meka locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtain all seven Energy Concentrating Components by defeating seven special Clockwork Meka enemies. Next, use the components to open the cell door in the underground cave where the Road to Singularity World Quest takes place.

21) Slam-Bang No-Holds Barred Meropide-Style Pankration

Complete Both Brains and Brawn (Image via HoYoverse)

Slam-Bang No-Holds Barred Meropide-Style Pankration can be automatically unlocked after completing the Both Brains and Brawn World Quest.

22) The Final Fonta Sea

Drink Fonta 16 times (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Both Brains and Brawn quest, go to the New Fontaine Research Institute and interact with the Fonta vending machine to get the Full Pankration Fonta Cup. Next, open the inventory and use the item 16 times to get The Final Fonta Sea achievement three times at the 1st, 13th, and 16th cups.

23) Undocumented Feature

Assemble the gears on top of the mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect all three Spur Gears in the Hilichurl camp in the southeastern part of the Central Laboratory Ruins and assemble them on top of the giant mechanism's head. Next, use Pyro to light it up and wait for a while.

24) Mired in Red Tape

Complete the quest to unlock the achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Mired in Red Tape will be automatically unlocked after completing Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest.

25) Solitary Report

Talk to Chronie at the cafe (Image via HoYoverse)

Wait for two daily resets after completing Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles and head over to Cafe Lucerne in the Court of Fontaine to meet Chronie. Interact with her to unlock the hidden achievement.

26) A Perfect Yesterday

Read a book in the Materials Office (Image via HoYoverse)

Read the book on the table next to the energy storage device in the Materials Office. This location can be unlocked by doing Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles World Quest.

27) Thanks For Your Patronage!

Buy welfare meal from Bran (Image via HoYoverse)

Buy a welfare meal from Bran at Fortress of Meropide's canteen. Open your inventory and use the item to get a fortune slip. You need to get a slip that says, "Okay, have another! (just kidding)" to complete this achievement. Only one meal can be obtained per day, so keep trying until you get it.

28) New Inspiration! New Products!

Help Heinry make new types of Fonta (Image via HoYoverse)

Help Heinry come up with three new types of Fonta flavors as well as one failed "experimental drink" as part of the Refreshing Fonta, a Font of Refreshment! daily commission series.