Fontaine Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact

Radiant Spincrystals have been added to Genshin Impact for the music lovers in the community. They are unique items in the game that are used solely within the Serenitea Pot, allowing players to set background music in an instance. Each Spincrystal acts as a collectible, found scattered across different corners of Teyvat. Typically, the music in each one corresponds with the location they are located in.

The following article will list the locations for each Radiant Spincrystal in Fontaine, in both 4.0 and 4.1 updates. There are a total of 16 Radiant Spincrystals in total, a few of which are locked behind World Quests and puzzles.

Overview of the Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact Fontaine map

The following images provide an overview of each location for Radiant Spincrystals in Genshin Impact via the Fontaine map:

Genshin Impact 4.0 Spincrystal locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.1 Spincrystal locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Since almost half of the Fontaine has underwater terrains, getting access to some of the Spincrystals can prove to be tricky, Hence, the following sections will guide you through each location, making it easier to obtain them in your journey.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Radiant Spincrystal locations in Fontaine

4.0 Spincrystal overview (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of every location for Radiant Spincrystals that came with the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Before starting, however, it is important to clear some quests such as Ancient Colors, Ann of the Narzissenkreuz, and Acqueous Tidemarks.

Spawn at the Quartier Lyonnais waypoint in Fontaine city, and look for the first Spincrystal just beside Caron. Spawn at the Quartier Narbonnais waypoint of Fontaine city, and head right down the stairs. The second Spincrystal will be located just in front of Hubel. Spawn at the underwater waypoint of Eltron Trench (Beryl Region), and head to the library with the grammophone. The Spincrystal will be located beside the grammophone. Spawn at the waypoint of Merusea village, and head to Rufina. The Spincrystal will be attached to her house. Spawn at the Annapausis waypoint and take the leftmost part until you come across a bunch of bubbles. The Spincrystal will be located in the middle of a small well. From the fifth location, head to the Tower in Annapausis and enter. Drop down to find the sixth Spincrystal. Spawn at the Fountain of Lucine waypoint and look for the Spincrystal in the fountain. Spawn at the leftmost waypoint of Beryl Region, and head towards the topmost peak in the north. A Spincrystal will be located here along with a couple of Bird Eggs. Spawn at the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, and head South. Near an NPC called Antoine, look for the Spincrystal just beside a small boat.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Radiant Spincrystal locations in Fontaine

4.1 Spincrystal overview (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of all Radiant Spincrystals available with the Genshin Impact v4.1 update. The quests recommended before collecting these include Unfinished Comedy and Road to the Singularity.

Spawn at the Liffey Statue of the Seven, and drop right under it. A Spincrystal can be found amidst a collection of books. Spawn at an underwater waypoint in the Liffey region, and head towards the Fortress of Meropide. A Spincrystal can be found on one of the ledges. Swim upwards to change the detection light to red, and head inside the Fortress. After talking with Monglane, take a left and head towards Fourmon and Meilhat. A Spincrystal can be found just beside them. Spawn at the underground waypoint of Abandoned Production Zone, and pick up the Spincrystal just in front of the waypoint. Spawn at the Academic Assembly Hall waypoint and head south towards the Oval arena. Climb to the third floor and look for a Spincrystal. Head back to the same waypoint as number 5, and make your way to the end of the broken bridge towards the northwest. Spawn at the New Fontaine Research Institute, and run to the opposite side where Raimondo is present. Grab the Spincrystal located beside him.

With this, you now have all the Spincrystals that HoYoverse has released to date, until Genshin Impact 4.1.