Genshin Impact 4.1 redeem codes and redemption guide

Genshin Impact will finally complete its three years with the release of the 4.1 update. Typically, the community will be greeted with many Primogems and Gacha pulls, including log-in events at the start of the update, currencies via in-game email, and a new redemption code.

The following article will also list every working redemption code in September and the 4.1 update, as beginners will have a handful of Primogems to pick up. On the other hand, veterans can look for a specific code listed below. Readers should note that some of the codes mentioned here are valid until December 2023.

Hence, players must be a little responsive when redeeming some of them. This article will also list different ways to redeem the codes via the in-game method or HoYoverse's official code redemption website.

List of every Genshin Impact 4.1 redeem code

Here's a list of every Genshin Impact redemption code, the rewards they grant, and their expiry date. Note that these are active in the version 4.1:

MT8PCZYVG2T5: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken.

10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken. NA9NDHHCZKTD: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken.

10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken. TA97CGHDHJTH: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken.

10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken. GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit. No expiration date so far.

50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit. No expiration date so far. 2S84JS839T8R: x60 Primogems and x5 Adventurer's Experience. No expiration date so far.

Expand Tweet

The following two codes have been found recently, with no expiration date being mentioned anywhere:

6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience.

60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience. AS97CE45EUER: 20,000 Mora, 2 Hero's Wit, and 3 Fine Enhancement Ores.

HoYofest official page (Image via HoYoverse)

There is another code from HoYofest 2023, which can grant 20,000 Mora upon redemption. To do so, head to this link or search "HoYofest 2023" on Google. Upon entering the site, click the small gift box icon on the top-right and select a caption. Share on any platform you wish, and reveal the code by clicking the "Click to generate an exclusive sharing image" option.

Genshin Impact code redemption guide from in-game settings and official website

As veterans might be aware, code redemption in Genshin Impact can be done in two primary ways. The following processes should be enough for novices to redeem some of the codes mentioned above.

To start from the HoYoverse official page, head to this link and log in using your credentials. Now, choose a server in which you have an active character built, followed by the code in the third blank space. Finish the process by clicking on "Redeem" and checking for rewards in the game.

Code redemption page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similarly, head to Settings within the Paimon Menu for the in-game method and look for the Accounts tab. Click the 'Redeem Code' option on the right, and paste the code as the window asks.

Accounts tab (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here, the rewards will be sent via the in-game email as well. Typically, it is essential to have the prologue mission completed to unlock your in-game email.