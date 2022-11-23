5 interesting changes only veterans would remember in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has undergone a ton of changes over the past two years. In fact, veteran players might remember how different the game used to be. New players are unlikely to relate to some of these changes, but they may still wish to look at some of these examples to learn more about Genshin Impact's past.

There are far more than just five examples of early installment absurdities for this iconic title. However, this listicle will instead focus on just five entries and detail them in such a way that new players can be thankful for, considering they might not otherwise understand these old relics of a bygone time.

5 examples of elements only veteran Genshin Impact players might recall

1) Characters being unable to be used whilst on Expeditions

You couldn't use these characters back when they were on an expedition, which was rough for new F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact 1.0, you could not add a character to your party if they were on an Expedition. That meant some players had to carefully plan around this arbitrary restriction lest they lock themselves out of a useful character for four to 20 hours.

Veteran players should remember that this was changed in Genshin Impact 1.1. The official patch notes confirm that by stating:

"Characters dispatched on expeditions are no longer out-of-action. They can be added to your party as usual."

This inconvenience (especially for F2P players) was gone pretty early in the game's life. Long gone were the days of a guide telling you to only put characters you didn't need on Expeditions.

2) The Traveler being an option for Expeditions

In this example, Varren is a name of a Traveler (Image via ZaFrostPet)

Another noteworthy thing that existed in the early days of Genshin Impact was the ability to see Aether or Lumine (depending on which one you picked) for Expeditions. While it might seem minor on paper, it is worth noting that The Traveler couldn't be used for any Expedition, even if it looked like you could use them.

Thus, their existence wasted a slot when you were looking for a character to send on one of these trips. Genshin Impact 1.6 rectified this by making the following change:

"The Traveler will no longer appear in the Expedition Dispatch character selection list."

At the very least, this example might be more familiar to readers than the previous one since it was around for a few more Version Updates.

3) Two character banners never ran alongside one another

A familiar banner to veteran players (Image via HoYoverse)

Much of Genshin Impact's early banners can be boiled down to the following:

One character banner

One weapon banner

Wanderlust Invocation

There weren't any double character banners until Genshin Impact 2.3, which introduced Albedo and Eula reruns in the same phase. Such a phenomenon was largely unprecedented back then. In the early days of this game, you would get a single character banner per phase, and that's it.

Nowadays, you see stuff like Yae Miko and Tartaglia having two separate banners running alongside one another, as that's the norm today. True veteran players might even remember some early leaks of a double banner being dismissed since it never happened before.

Some players even wondered if both banners would share the same 4-star characters.

4) Domains used to be way more inconvenient back then

Domains in Genshin Impact used to be way different before Version 1.2. That update introduced the following things that players know and love today:

Having the option to repeat farming the Domain

Items no longer drop to the ground and instead automatically go to your inventory

Quitting co-op Domains without affecting other players

The above video demonstrates an old troll tactic that some veteran players might remember. Venti's ult could bring the dropped items over a cliff back then, which was both frustrating and hilarious at the same time.

The new changes you are familiar with are far more convenient and help save time when you need to repeatedly grind Domains. Also, you don't have to worry about forgetting to pick up an item these days.

5) Rosaria appearance controversy

Rosaria has undergone two significant changes to her physical appearance in Genshin Impact. Some players might be able to recall the censorship where she got a new costume and modification in appearance that's noticeable in both the official artwork and her in-game model.

However, you might be surprised to find out that this alternate outfit change was only the second time this happened to Rosaria. Her NPC model in Version 1.2 looked noticeably different than the one players got as a playable character in Version 1.4.

That's not even mentioning her losing her animation, where she kicked her spear into her hands when the player went to her weapon screen. She got a generic animation to replace that, much to the dismay of Rosaria fans.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

