Genshin Impact Pity guide for Yae Miko and Tartaglia banners: Soft Pity and drop rates explained

Yae Miko and Tartaglia are two 5-star characters that many players may wish to get in Genshin Impact 3.2. However, some Travelers may need help understanding how they can get these two great 5-star characters. If you need to understand Pity, then you should know that there are two types of this mechanic to analyze:

Soft Pity

Hard Pity

That's not even mentioning the 50:50 rule and other factors affecting drop rates that every Genshin Impact player should know. This guide should simplify these details for you.

What you need to know about Yae Miko and Tartaglia's banners in Genshin Impact (Pity, drop rates, and more)

The game lists some of the important information under "Details" (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can actually look up some of the stuff, like drop rates and the 50:50 rule, by looking at a banner's "Details" section. Since you might not have access to the game right now, here is a summary:

Base Drop Rate for Yae Miko or Tartaglia: 0.6%

0.6% Hard Pity: 90

90 50:50 Rule: You have a 50% chance of getting the featured 5-star character. If you fail to get Yae Miko or Tartaglia, then you are guaranteed to get that character the next time you receive a 5-star character.

One term that new players might not know is Hard Pity. Basically, that is a phrase that means you are guaranteed a 5-star item. Character banners have a Hard Pity at 90, meaning that if you fail to get a 5-star character in 89 pulls, then your 90th pull will have a 5-star character.

There is another term known as Soft Pity, but that's better visualized in the following graph.

Pity in Genshin Impact

Current data for these two banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Soft Pity is a phrase that essentially means you get an exponentially increased chance of a 5-star character once you reach a certain threshold of pulls. For character banners like Yae Miko and Tartaglia, Soft Pity begins at the 74th pull.

The above graph perfectly demonstrates how players have a continually higher chance of pulling a 5-star character once they reach 74. The previously posted 0.6% base drop rate progressively gets higher with each failed pull.

Official Genshin Impact data suggests that all players are guaranteed a 5-star character by their 90th pull on a character banner.

How many pulls are required to get Yae Miko or Tartaglia?

Some players might find this information helpful (Image via HoYoverse)

If you wish to get most 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, then you have to pull for them on a banner. You can get either Yae Miko or Tartaglia anywhere from your first to your 180th pull.

Genshin Impact is a gacha game with plenty of luck factored into it, even with a Pity system in place. If you're lucky, you will get your desired character before reaching Soft Pity.

You have a great chance of getting your desired character by your 90th pull. If you fail the 50:50 at that point, then you must do up to 90 more summons in order to get the featured 5-star character.

