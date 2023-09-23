Genshin Impact animations featuring Jeht and Dainsleif impress fans in HoYoFair 2023

HoYofair is currently in full swing, featuring artworks based on around HoYoverse's Genshin Impact. Fans worldwide came together months before this annual event was scheduled to take place, all to create a masterpiece of their style. A few of these pieces of work became popular among the fanbase, featuring some of the community's favorite NPCs.

HoYofair is a gathering of fan art, where every year, HoYoverse holds a special online event to celebrate art from the community, be it illustrations, full-fledged animations, or something entirely different. This year, the company scheduled the event on September 23, 2023.

Those who have missed the program can still tune in by clicking on this video. Time stamps of the mentioned animations will be stated below.

Genshin Impact fans are beyond impressed with new fanmade animations of everyone's favorite NPCs

Two beautiful animations were showcased in the HoYofair livestream that went live on September 23 at 8 pm (UTC +8). The stream showcases a total of 31 fan animations created by talented members around the world. However, it seems that two in particular have managed to capture the hearts of the members.

As mentioned in the title, the animations include two of the most loved NPCs in Genshin Impact, Dainsleif and Jeht. Both of their animations can be found in the video mentioned above. Dainsleif's animation can be found at the 14-minute mark, titled Gaze of the Abyss: Dainsleif vs. The Abyss Siblings, created by Kieru.

The video is a minute and 40 seconds long, showing Dainsleif fighting off two corrupted siblings in the depths of Khaenriah. Those looking to find the animation can tune into Kieru's channel as well, or open the video provided below.

The second animation comes from Sabutai Productions, titled Shadows in the Sand. Readers looking for the video can tune in and skip to the 1 hour 7-minute mark. Sabutai Productions' channel also uploaded the video, provided below.

The following are some of the posts of appreciation from the community regarding both animations:

Here is a list of other Genshin Impact animations within the HoYofair's livestream that deserve mention:

Oh MY MY by LURE

Spies in the Shadows by Rhinocore

Circus Addiction by 天月

GENSHIN RHYHM IMPACT by INANAMI

Genshin but turn-based by OhoDavi

Missing Cat by JJALTOON

Morax vs. Osial live action by Khary Ashmore

HoYofair 2023 had a plethora of Genshin Impact animations to show, out of which officials hand-picked a total of 31 fan animations.