Genshin Impact HoYoFair 2023: Date, livestream, and teaser information

Genshin Impact's HoYoFair 2023 will include a fan art program, with the livestream airing on September 23, 2023, at 8 pm (UTC+8). The teaser for the event has revealed that it will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Bilibili. Since the game's anniversary is right around the corner, the date of the livestream is a few days prior.

Some Travelers may appreciate seeing fan creations by other members of the community. This article will include all relevant information that Genshin Impact players must know about HoYoFair 2023, as was officially revealed by HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact HoYoFair 2023 teaser for the upcoming livestream

The official Genshin Impact HoYoFair 2023 teaser shows off various impressive fan creations. It starts off with a chibi form of Aether and Paimon before revealing several other works, such as:

Yun Jin dancing.

Ayato working.

Ayaka crying.

Xiangling reacting to missiles approaching her.

Lumine and Jeht walking.

Dainsleif in a high-speed action scene.

Wanderer fighting Dottore.

Itto chilling with an apple.

A Geo Crystalfly flying about.

Modern Raiden Shogun wiping out some enemies.

Lyney and Lynette at a magic show.

A realistic 3D battle at sea.

A Traveler scene at the Abyss.

Lumine with a gun.

Yelan, Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and Eula forming a K-pop band.

Jeht taking off her blindfold.

Viewers then see the official art for this fan art program. Much of the important details for the event were revealed in the description of this video, such as the aforementioned livestream date, time, and platforms.

Livestream date and time

The official HoYoFair X (formerly Twitter) account is shown here, revealing that the livestream will air at 8 pm (UTC+8) on September 23, 2023. Interested gamers can follow this account to find out more about the event via future tweets. The account also retweets several good-looking artwork from fans of the game.

Countdown

The countdown will end at 8 pm (UTC+8) on September 23, 2023. Genshin Impact players can use this embed to get an idea of how long they must wait before they can watch the livestream. Interested viewers should know that the livestream will inevitably be uploaded to YouTube.

Hence, you will get an opportunity to check out the upcoming fan art program sometime after the countdown hits zero. Remember that all content featured in this livestream is not official, as the artwork and clips were made by fans. Genshin Impact's official anniversary will be on September 28, 2023, so stay tuned to official outlets for more news.

