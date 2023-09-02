Genshin Impact 4.1 expected livestream date and time

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream has yet to be officially announced. Still, Travelers can speculate on the Special Program release date and time. Historically, past broadcasts have aired 10 to 13 days prior to an upcoming version update. Players already know that the next patch should launch around September 27, 2023. They can then subtract 10 to 13 days from that date.

Doing so would give us a theoretical range of dates from September 14, 2023, to September 17, 2023. This article will be updated once miHoYo confirms the official release date of the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream, which tends to happen a few days before the actual Special Program airs. As far as possible times go, 8 pm (UTC+8) is typically when a livestream airs.

What are the possible timings of Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream?

Assuming that the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream airs around September 14 to 17, players still need to figure out a possible time for the broadcast. Historically speaking, past Special Programs have aired at 8 pm (UTC+8), but some exceptions have occurred. For example, the 3.8 broadcast aired at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

Based on the current information available at hand, we can assume:

4.1 Special Program date: Some day between September 14 to 17, 2023

Some day between September 14 to 17, 2023 4.1 Special Program time: Either 7:30 pm (UTC+8) or 8 pm (UTC+8)

Stay tuned for more official updates.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream expectations

Every Special Program has Redeem Codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Every past Special Program featured three temporary redeem codes that gave players 300 Primogems and some other free loot. It would stand to reason that the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream will follow this tradition. Three codes will be scattered across the broadcast.

All of them will expire within a day, so players are encouraged to use them as soon as possible since these are some of the most generous redemption codes available in the game.

Apart from the free redeem codes, there are also two new characters making their debut in this patch. Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst) and Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst) are expected to get a brief showcase in the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream. After all, each past broadcast has arrived with a brief section dedicated to new playable units, so no exception is expected here.

Typically, such showcases happen near the beginning of the Special Program. A brief sneak peek of Neuvillette and Wriothesley's signature weapons is also anticipated to occur.

Here's a quick rundown of other expected content to be present in the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream:

Promotion of new events: Various events have already been leaked, like Radiant Harvest, The Peaks and Troughs of Life, and Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure.

Various events have already been leaked, like Radiant Harvest, The Peaks and Troughs of Life, and Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure. Banner confirmations: Wriothesley, Neuvillette, Hu Tao, and Venti are the rumored 5-stars.

Wriothesley, Neuvillette, Hu Tao, and Venti are the rumored 5-stars. A mention of new weapons: Several new 4-star weapons have been leaked for this upcoming update.

Several new 4-star weapons have been leaked for this upcoming update. Storyline developments: Some rumors suggest Arlecchino will appear in this update.

The full details of this broadcast are yet to be revealed. Travelers will find out more once the Special Program airs.

