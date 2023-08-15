Genshin Impact 4.0 update schedule: Time until Fontaine, Lyney and Lynette banners

Lyney's banner featuring Lynette (as well as the debut of Fontaine) will appear as soon as Genshin Impact 4.0's update launches. For those unaware, this will occur at 11 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. Many people won't know what that time translates to in their respective time zones, so this article will include a countdown for their convenience.

We will also list the release time for the update in various time zones. Note that all these times assume no technical delays or hiccups occur. miHoYo has been on track with their past schedules as of late, so the following information will likely prove accurate based on past precedence.

Genshin Impact 4.0 update maintenance schedule: Time until Fontaine's Lyney and Lynette debut

The above countdown is for 11 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. If it says "Time until the new update launches," then the time below indicates how much longer you have to wait. Otherwise, the Genshin Impact 4.0 update should be out. It is vital to mention that all servers will receive the new patch simultaneously.

On a related note, Yelan and Lyney's banners should go live as soon as the above countdown hits zero.

What time is the Genshin Impact 4.0 update coming out?

This is the official promotional art for the upcoming patch (Image via HoYoverse)

All the following times listed below are for when Genshin Impact 4.0 update maintenance ends in various popular time zones:

Hawaii Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm Atlantic Daylight Time: 12 am

12 am Newfoundland Daylight Time: 12:30 am

12:30 am Western European Summer Time: 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time: 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

6 am India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Western Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Australian Central Time: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 1 pm

1 pm New Zealand Standard Time: 3 pm

Note that all the United States times listed above occur on August 15, 2023. The rest of the world gets the Genshin Impact 4.0 update on August 16, 2023, in their respective time zones. If your time zone isn't listed above, please consult with the previously posted countdown or use a time converter for 11 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023.

Lyney and Lynette's banner

Lyney has an Event Wish simultaneously with Yelan, and they both have the following featured 4-star characters:

Barbara

Bennett

Lynette

Likewise, the upcoming Epitome Invocation features the following weapons:

The First Great Magic

Aqua Simulacra

Sacrificial Sword

Favonius Greatsword

Favonius Lance

Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Bow

Childe, Zhongli, and their weapon banner will begin in the second half of the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. miHoYo will reveal more information about those Event Wishes in the future, so stay tuned for further news by then. Until then, Travelers will be able to experience Fontaine in all its glory very soon.

