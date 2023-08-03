Genshin Impact reveals 5 major changes and features in Fontaine Developers Discussion

The recent Fontaine Developers Discussion revealed plenty of exciting features for Genshin Impact 4.0. Everything stated below is official. No leaks will be covered here, even if there are some related ones that could shed more light on the topic. Let's focus on five major changes and gameplay features revealed in the June 20 and August 1 Developers Discussions.

None of the following will be ranked in any particular order. The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream on August 4, 2023, is expected to cover many (if not all) of these topics in more detail than what's currently known.

Five notable changes for Genshin Impact 4.0, as revealed by the Fontaine Developers Discussion

1) Artifact changes

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,



After the previous discussion was released, we received a lot of Travelers' attention and feedback. The developers are looking forward to continuing to communicating with everyone. Next, let's take a look at the content of… pic.twitter.com/ZTL7KsiDym #GenshinImpact - Developers DiscussionDear Travelers,After the previous discussion was released, we received a lot of Travelers' attention and feedback. The developers are looking forward to continuing to communicating with everyone. Next, let's take a look at the content of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The first notable change confirmed for Genshin Impact 4.0 is that the Artifact Inventory Limit is going from 1,500 to 1,800. That means Travelers will be able to hold 300 extra Artifacts. Eight new sets will also be added to Mystic Offering:

Tenacity of the Millelith

Pale Flame

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Emblem of Severed Fate

Husk of Opulent Dreams

Ocean-Hued Clam

Vermillion Hereafter

Echoes of an Offering

Additionally, Travelers will be able to auto-destroy 4-star Artifacts if they desire to do so. miHoYo plans to update more changes to the current system, but players will have to stay tuned for future announcements.

2) Multi-Layer Map

An example of an underground map (Image via HoYoverse)

One major quality-of-life change to be introduced in Genshin Impact 4.0 was initially revealed in the June 20 Developers Discussion for Version 3.8. Basically, certain underground sections of the game will have a more detailed map. The current system only shows players what the generic overworld map looks like, which isn't helpful in some situations.

By comparison, the new maps will be far more detailed, as evident in the above screenshot. That means Travelers won't have to rely on third-party maps in order to understand where they're going. This feature should be especially helpful to anybody planning to explore Sumeru in the upcoming weeks.

3) Battle Pass weapons

Leaks won't be included here (Image via HoYoverse)

Before Genshin Impact 4.0, players could select five different weapons from the paid version of the Battle Pass. After the next update, there will be 10 in total, meaning miHoYo plans to introduce five more weapons for players to use. There will be one for each of the following types:

Sword

Polearm

Claymore

Catalyst

Bow

Leaks already reveal what all the new Battle Pass weapons look like, so click on the hyperlink in this sentence if you don't mind being spoiled. Otherwise, Travelers may find out more about them in the upcoming 4.0 Fontaine Special Program.

4) Gyroscope controller support

More controller support is coming in the Fontaine update (Image via HoYoverse)

One simple and small bit of information revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Developers Discussion is that Gryoscope controller support and settings will be available on PC, PS4, and PS5. miHoYo plans to unveil more information in the official patch notes once the update launches.

That means gamers could be able to tilt specific controllers on those platforms to affect how they aim. This could be important for players who want better accuracy with their Bow characters since their Aiming Mode can be hard to use for some people, especially on a console.

5) Observe Duel

Some official screenshots (Image via HoYoverse, Sony)

Genius Invokation TCG fans are getting a new gameplay feature in Genshin Impact 4.0 so that they can observe duels. The top part of the above image shows how you can watch your friends' bouts in the My Friends menu. Similarly, the bottom half shows settings that you can alter in case you don't want anybody to watch you play.

By default, the settings will allow anybody to watch your Genius Invokation TCG games in Genshin Impact 4.0 and beyond. This gameplay feature should make it more convenient than having to watch a person play the game with a livestream airing everything, especially when you just want to show a friend or two something tied to the card game.