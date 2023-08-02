Genshin Impact 4.0 to introduce new controller features for PC and PlayStation

Genshin Impact officials recently announced the changes they have been working on. A developer's discussion is a format used to communicate all the questions and queries raised by the community. This also provides players with a sneak peek at many features, fixes, or optimizations that might appear in the game in the near future.

The latest discussion on the official forums reveals all the new features planned for the version 4.0 update. One of the major highlights is a new gyroscope controller support that will be added for PC and PlayStation users. Here is everything players need to know.

Genshin Impact adds gyroscope controller support for PC, PS4 and PS5

In a recent release of developer's discussion by Genshin Impact, officials have mentioned new features and optimizations coming with the version 4.0 update. The developers have confirmed gyroscope controller support coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This support feature already exists for mobile users and many in the community wanted the same for other platforms.

With the official announcement of these enhanced controls being added to desktops and consoles, players will get a more immersive experience as they travel around the Fontaine region. While PlayStation users already have access to Sony's controller with gyro support, PC players will have to be careful when buying one, since not all controllers have gyro support.

Controller support on iOS

iOS players have an easier time with controller support

Speaking of controllers, Genshin Impact has been supporting external controller support on iOS devices for a long time now. Apple players will need iOS 14 or above to use this feature.

Do note that players will have to go to their in-game settings and change their control type, so they can use these external controllers

No controller support for Android yet

While iOS devices received controller support for Genshin Impact as early as patch 1.3, Android devices have yet to receive support. The developers have been silent for a long time, and we still have no official word on controller support on Android devices.

Despite the lack of official support, players can still use a controller to play Genshin Impact on Android devices. With so many options available, the Razer Kishi V2 has received a lot of positive feedback. The smartphone controller recently received an update that included a new feature called Virtual Controller mode.

Overall, players can look forward to the recently announced 4.0 Special Program which will introduce Fontaine region and many other brand new content.