Time until Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream and official Fontaine trailer

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream will be airing soon, near the beginning of August 2023. Many Travelers have eagerly been looking forward to this big broadcast. Fontaine will be shown off to a great degree, including some new characters that players will soon be able to summon, such as Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

Three temporary Redeem Codes will also be available at the start of the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program. The release date for this livestream hasn't been confirmed yet, so stay tuned for an update to this article once miHoYo officially reveals such details.

When is the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream going to air?

A countdown will be placed here once miHoYo reveals the date and time (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on past precedence, current speculation points to the upcoming livestream airing sometime between August 3-6, 2023. For those unaware, these broadcasts have historically aired 10 to 13 days before their associated Version Update.

In this case, Travelers know that Genshin Impact 4.0 should launch on August 16, 2023. So subtracting 10~13 days from that date gives readers the estimated August 3-6 estimation. An actual countdown for the confirmed date will be listed above once miHoYo announces the official release date.

What to expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program?

The underwater swimming is expected to be one of many features to be shown off in the upcoming broadcast (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick rundown of content to expect from the upcoming livestream:

Three Redeem Codes: They will last for one day and give players 300 Primogems and other loot upon use.

They will last for one day and give players 300 Primogems and other loot upon use. Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet gameplay: New playable characters always get video showcases, so these three units should get a brief montage in the upcoming livestream.

New playable characters always get video showcases, so these three units should get a brief montage in the upcoming livestream. Possible reruns: Tartaglia, Yelan, and Zhongli are rumored to have reruns in this update.

Tartaglia, Yelan, and Zhongli are rumored to have reruns in this update. Fontaine: A brand-new region is debuting, so much of the nation should be showcased.

A brand-new region is debuting, so much of the nation should be showcased. Underwater mechanics: A new gameplay mechanic is debuting in the upcoming update, so it would be logical to show it off (especially since it appeared in the 3.7 and 3.8 Special Programs.

A new gameplay mechanic is debuting in the upcoming update, so it would be logical to show it off (especially since it appeared in the 3.7 and 3.8 Special Programs. Pneuma and Ousia: Another new gameplay mechanic tied to Fontaine characters' abilities.

Another new gameplay mechanic tied to Fontaine characters' abilities. Several new weapons: New Battle Pass and forgeable weapons will be released, plus Lyney's signature Bow.

New Battle Pass and forgeable weapons will be released, plus Lyney's signature Bow. New artifacts: Marechaussee Hunter and Golden Troupe are coming out in this update.

Marechaussee Hunter and Golden Troupe are coming out in this update. New menu animations: All characters will get new intro animations in the Genshin Impact 4.0 character menu.

All characters will get new intro animations in the Genshin Impact 4.0 character menu. New events: Every livestream features upcoming events, so the upcoming one should be no different.

The Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream is going to be a lot more detailed than just a simple Fontaine trailer. No content for the actual video has been leaked yet, but these types of broadcasts typically range from 30 minutes to one hour long. Note that anybody who misses it can always find the whole stream on YouTube.

That's everything Travelers need to know about the upcoming livestream. Make sure to stay tuned for any future updates regarding when a countdown will be implemented for the official date and time of this broadcast.