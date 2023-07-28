Best characters for Genshin Impact 4.0 artifacts: Marechaussee Hunter and Golden Troupe guide

Genshin Impact will release two new artifacts in the upcoming version 4.0 update. According to the leaks, they are called Marechaussee Hunter and Golden Troupe. Both have good full set-piece bonuses, and some players might want to farm these artifacts for their favorite characters in Genshin Impact. This article will briefly cover the skills of the upcoming artifact sets and list some of the best characters to use it.

Note that the artifact details are obtained from the leaks and are yet to be officially revealed by Genshin Impact. Thus, there is a chance that the skills of the upcoming two new items might be different upon the official release.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Two new artifact sets and the best characters to use them

Golden Troupe

The first artifact set in Genshin Impact is the Golden Troupe, and here are its 4-pc potential bonuses:

2-pc set bonus: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. 4-pc set bonus: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. Additionally, when the user is off-field, their Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 20%. This effect will be cleared 2s after entering the field.

The 2-pc set of the Golden Troupe provides a 20% Skill DMG bonus to the user, and they get another 40% damage bonus from the 4-pc set if they are off-field. This sums up to a total of 60% Elemental Skill DMG, which is a massive buff.

Here is a list of some of the best units that can use the Golden Troupe.

1) Yae Miko

Yae Miko is an amazing Electro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, and she mostly shines in a sub-DPS role. Her Elemental Skill is her strongest ability and also her main source of damage in most cases. Therefore, the Golden Troupe can be a really good option for her since it provides a ton of Elemental Skill DMG bonuses.

2) Fischl

Fischl is a good sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is another great sub-DPS and one of the best F2P units in Genshin Impact. Like Yae Miko, her Elemental Skill is arguably her best ability, and the Golden Troupe can greatly buff her damage. The new artifact could potentially become her new best-in-slot set.

3) Dehya

Dehya is a decent unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The Golden Troupe can be a good option for Dehya as a sub-DPS unit. It might even be slightly better than her current best-in slot, Vourukasha's Glow, but the difference in the damage output wouldn't be that large. Thus, the new set is good but may not be worth the trouble.

Marechaussee Hunter

The other new artifact set is called Marechaussee Hunter, and here are its skills:

2-pc set bonus: Increase Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 15.

Increase Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 15. 4-pc set bonus: When there is a change in the user's HP, their CRIT Rate will be increased by 11% for 5 seconds. This effect can be stacked up to 3 times.

The 2-pc effect of Marechaussee Hunter provides a good amount of Normal and Charged Attack damage buffs. Additionally, the 4-pc effect can increase the user's CRIT Rate to 33%, but the condition to trigger the effect makes it difficult to use the full set on the current Genshin Impact roster.

Having said that, the Marechaussee Hunter set can still be a viable option on some units if players do not have their best in slot.

1) Yoimiya

Yoimiya is one of the strongest ST DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya has one of the strongest Normal Attacks in Genshin Impact. Therefore, a 2-pc set of the Marechaussee Hunter and a 2-pc of any other set with an ATK% bonus can be a viable option for her. It won't be her best option, but Genshin Impact players can use this if they don't have a good 4-pc Shimenawa set.

2) Childe

Childe is an amazing Hydro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous entry, Childe can use a 2-pc set of the Marechaussee Hunter to increase the damage from his Normal Attacks when he is in his melee stance.

As previously mentioned, the conditions to trigger to effects of the 4-pc Marechaussee Hunter makes it difficult to use on the current Genshin Impact line-up. That said, the developers might release new characters in the future that can fully utilize the new set.