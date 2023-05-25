3 best Genshin Impact TCG decks in 2023

Genshin Impact TCG is formally known as Genius Invokation TCG. Some of the best decks in this game mode will vary from one meta to another. It is vital to mention that this card game regularly goes through updates each patch. There's a chance that some of the following decks could be made worse or even better in the remaining months of 2023.
At the very least, the following recommendations should help players get an idea of what's good in the Genshin Impact TCG up until the big Genius Invokation-themed 3.7 update. Note that this article includes a list of cards you can slot into the following decks to allow readers to mix and match according to any meta shifts or playstyle desires.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.
Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Collei and other great Genshin Impact TCG decks to use in 2023
1) Rhodeia of Loch + Fischl + Mirror Maiden
Mirror Maiden got nerfed in Genshin Impact 3.7 to deal one less Hydro DMG with her Elemental Skill. However, this team is still phenomenal and regularly topped tourneys from versions 3.4 to 3.6. Some players might know this deck as MMEC, which stands for "Mirror Maiden Electro-Charged."
Here is a list of good cards to consider:
- Adeptus' Temptation
- Calx's Arts
- Changing Shifts
- Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters
- Favonius Cathedral
- Favonius Library
- General's Ancient Helm
- I Haven't Lost Yet!
- Leave it to Me!
- Liben
- Liyue Harbor Wharf
- Lotus Flower Crisp
- Mondstadt Hash Brown
- Mushroom Pizza
- Paimon
- Send Off
- Strategize
- The Bestest Travel Companion!
- Toss-Up
You can't use all of these cards at two copies each, so pick the ones that suit your playstyle best. For example, Leave it to Me! is good against Freeze teams, but more situational elsewhere. Make sure to look up the latest version updates and get rid of any cards that become far less reliable in the current meta.
Generally speaking, MMEC focuses on using summons to deal a ton of consistent damage. There are also plenty of heals via some of the aforementioned cards, so survivability shouldn't be an issue. The game strategy will differ based on whom you fight, but you should still try to keep all possible summons up as often as possible.
This deck has been amazing for several version updates now, so expect a heftier nerf for it in the future.
2) Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Collei
Raiden Shogun was introduced to the Genshin Impact TCG in version 3.7. This team relies on Raiden Shogun bursting as soon as possible, ideally with Ornate Kabuto equipped. That way, Kujou Sara and Collei's Elemental Bursts will give Raiden Shogun more energy.
Here are some good cards to use:
- Elemental Resonance: High Voltage
- Elemental Resonance: Wolven Thunder
- Engulfing Lightning
- Jade Chamber
- Katheryne
- Liben
- Liu Su
- Meaty Mint Rolls
- Mushroom Pizza
- Ornate Kabuto
- Paimon
- Send Off
- Starsigns
- Strategize
- The Bestest Travel Companion!
- Thunder and Eternity
- Vanarana
Collei has historically done very well with Electro units in the past, so this is a Genshin Impact TCG deck to watch out for in the upcoming months.
3) Ayaka + Xingqiu + Chongyun
This deck is been another great option that has been relevant for several version updates. Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun used to dominate tourneys for easy 5-0 victories, although they're not as broken as they used to be. Some Genshin Impact players still use this deck to good success, especially with some weapon cards since Xingqiu's nerf in 3.6.
Here are some cards you could potentially use alongside these three characters in the Genshin Impact TCG:
- Changing Shifts
- Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters
- Favonius Cathedral
- Favonius Library
- I Haven't Lost Yet!
- Kanten Senmyou Blessing
- Leave it to Me!
- Liben
- Liu Su
- Liyue Harbor Wharf
- Lotus Flower Crisp
- Meaty Mint Rolls
- Mushroom Pizza
- NRE
- Paimon
- Parametric Transformer
- Send Off
- Starsigns
- Strategize
- The Bestest Travel Companion!
- Toss-Up
Genshin Impact TCG's Freeze teams are very good in PvE and solid in PvP.
Poll : Do you think the TCG is one of the best gameplay features of Genshin Impact?
Yes
No
7 votes