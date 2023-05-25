3 best Genshin Impact TCG decks in 2023

Genshin Impact TCG is formally known as Genius Invokation TCG. Some of the best decks in this game mode will vary from one meta to another. It is vital to mention that this card game regularly goes through updates each patch. There's a chance that some of the following decks could be made worse or even better in the remaining months of 2023.

At the very least, the following recommendations should help players get an idea of what's good in the Genshin Impact TCG up until the big Genius Invokation-themed 3.7 update. Note that this article includes a list of cards you can slot into the following decks to allow readers to mix and match according to any meta shifts or playstyle desires.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Collei and other great Genshin Impact TCG decks to use in 2023

1) Rhodeia of Loch + Fischl + Mirror Maiden

MMEC (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirror Maiden got nerfed in Genshin Impact 3.7 to deal one less Hydro DMG with her Elemental Skill. However, this team is still phenomenal and regularly topped tourneys from versions 3.4 to 3.6. Some players might know this deck as MMEC, which stands for "Mirror Maiden Electro-Charged."

Here is a list of good cards to consider:

Adeptus' Temptation

Calx's Arts

Changing Shifts

Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water

Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters

Favonius Cathedral

Favonius Library

General's Ancient Helm

I Haven't Lost Yet!

Leave it to Me!

Liben

Liyue Harbor Wharf

Lotus Flower Crisp

Mondstadt Hash Brown

Mushroom Pizza

Paimon

Send Off

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Toss-Up

You can't use all of these cards at two copies each, so pick the ones that suit your playstyle best. For example, Leave it to Me! is good against Freeze teams, but more situational elsewhere. Make sure to look up the latest version updates and get rid of any cards that become far less reliable in the current meta.

Generally speaking, MMEC focuses on using summons to deal a ton of consistent damage. There are also plenty of heals via some of the aforementioned cards, so survivability shouldn't be an issue. The game strategy will differ based on whom you fight, but you should still try to keep all possible summons up as often as possible.

This deck has been amazing for several version updates now, so expect a heftier nerf for it in the future.

2) Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Collei

A new deck that has seen some success recently (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun was introduced to the Genshin Impact TCG in version 3.7. This team relies on Raiden Shogun bursting as soon as possible, ideally with Ornate Kabuto equipped. That way, Kujou Sara and Collei's Elemental Bursts will give Raiden Shogun more energy.

Here are some good cards to use:

Elemental Resonance: High Voltage

Elemental Resonance: Wolven Thunder

Engulfing Lightning

Jade Chamber

Katheryne

Liben

Liu Su

Meaty Mint Rolls

Mushroom Pizza

Ornate Kabuto

Paimon

Send Off

Starsigns

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Thunder and Eternity

Vanarana

Collei has historically done very well with Electro units in the past, so this is a Genshin Impact TCG deck to watch out for in the upcoming months.

3) Ayaka + Xingqiu + Chongyun

An old classic (Image via HoYoverse)

This deck is been another great option that has been relevant for several version updates. Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun used to dominate tourneys for easy 5-0 victories, although they're not as broken as they used to be. Some Genshin Impact players still use this deck to good success, especially with some weapon cards since Xingqiu's nerf in 3.6.

Here are some cards you could potentially use alongside these three characters in the Genshin Impact TCG:

Changing Shifts

Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice

Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters

Favonius Cathedral

Favonius Library

I Haven't Lost Yet!

Kanten Senmyou Blessing

Leave it to Me!

Liben

Liu Su

Liyue Harbor Wharf

Lotus Flower Crisp

Meaty Mint Rolls

Mushroom Pizza

NRE

Paimon

Parametric Transformer

Send Off

Starsigns

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Toss-Up

Genshin Impact TCG's Freeze teams are very good in PvE and solid in PvP.

