Genshin Impact Genius Invokation: 5 best TCG teams in 2023

The metagame for Genius Invokation TCG teams can change from one Genshin Impact update to another. For example, Maguu Kenki was nerfed in Version 3.4, leading to a significant drop in its usage.

Another thing that affects certain metas is the discovery of new strategies. A team composition can remain untouched for months before somebody decides it's worth using.

This short listicle highlights five effective teams that have had success in late 2022 and early 2023. Everything listed below should be somewhat formidable, barring any nerfs to their effectiveness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ayaka + Xingqiu + Chongyun and other excellent teams for Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG (2023)

1) Sucrose + Mona + Jean

This team has had a ton of success in Genius Invokation TCG at the start of 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

This team was used by Redd to go undefeated in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG 3.4 Weekly #2.

Mona has been a dominant force in the recent metagame, with this particular team just being one example of a successful deck.

Notable cards used in it include:

Chang the Nnth

Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds

Liben

Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds

Mushroom Pizza

Strategize

Liyue Harbor Wharf

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Favonius Cathedral

Paimon

Chaotic Entropy

Aquila Favonia

Double Anemo Control is a slow-paced deck that is pretty good at countering popular Ganyu teams.

2) Xingqiu + Ganyu + Mona

Frozen is still a potent Elemental Reaction and is difficult to play against (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of Ganyu, Frozen teams are still outstanding in the current Genius Invokation TCG metagame. They're frustrating to play against, and all three characters of this Genshin Impact team are individually potent within the meta.

Buer used this type of deck in the same tournament as Redd and employed many of the same great cards:

Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds

Liben

Strategize

Paimon

However, there are some other cards one should consider, such as:

Timmie

Blizzard Strayer

Undivided Heart

Other variations of Frozen teams can work well, like the next example.

3) Ayaka + Xingqiu + Chongyun

A solid Ayaka Genius Invokation team (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka was a dominant force in late 2022, with a usage rate of over 50% in some Genius Invokation TCG tourneys. She still has an impressive presence in 2023, but her usage rate is closer to 10% by the Genshin Impact 3.4 weekly tournaments.

The main thing for players to remember is that some of the cards on the team were nerfed. Otherwise, the standard support options like Liben and Chang the Ninth are still great on these decks.

4) Ayaka + Fatui Pyro Agent + Yoimiya

An older example of a top-tier Genius Invokation team (Image via HoYoverse)

Another massively popular team involving Ayaka is one that utilizes her, the Fatui Pyro Agent, and Yoimiya. It is vital to mention that Yoimiya's nerf in Genshin Impact 3.4 did knock this composition down a notch.

Nonetheless, shifts in other character cards could always push this old team back into meta dominance, especially since Ayaka is still a mainstay in the competitive scene.

5) Collei + Keqing + Fischl

Collei Quicken is still great (Image via HoYoverse)

Quicken teams are a common staple in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG scene. While their top placements might wane from one meta to another, they're usually consistent enough to never fall off entirely.

Players can use a few variations of this deck, giving it some good flexibility. Keep in mind that Quicken was nerfed in Genshin Impact 3.4, but it still has some good competitive results.

Poll : 0 votes