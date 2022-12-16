5 most important Genshin Impact TCG cards to unlock for the best decks

Some of the best Genshin Impact TCG decks use a select few great cards. If you want to be more successful in these duels, then you may want to take a look at what the pros are using. All five cards on this list have seen top placements in the first Genius Invokation TCG Weekly.

Generally speaking, the cards outside the starter deck will rank highly on this list. If anything from the starter deck appears here, it's because having two copies of it greatly increases your odds of winning in the Genshin Impact TCG.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 of the best Genshin Impact TCG cards you should get in your deck

5) Strategize

Strategize (Image via HoYoverse)

How to get: Apart from the starter deck, you can buy one for 500 Lucky Coins.

It might seem weird to see a card that everybody starts off with on the list of the best ones, but it's vital to note that many successful decks run two copies of Strategize. It's a generic, splashable option that draws two cards, which is a useful effect for every deck in Genshin Impact TCG.

4) Parametric Transformer

Parametric Transformer (Image via HoYoverse)

How to get it: Purchase it from Prince for 700 Lucky Coins (there are only two copies).

Most Genshin Impact TCG decks involve Elemental DMG, so it's easy to get Parametric Transformer to three stacks. Once that happens, you get three different Basic Elemental Dice, which can be very helpful, considering that you most likely used two useless dice for this card's effect.

3) Liben

Liben (Image via HoYoverse)

How to get it: Purchase it from Prince for 700 Lucky Coins (there are only two copies).

Liben is a support card that is commonly used in the most successful Genshin Impact TCG decks. Its effect collects one unused Elemental Dice each End Phase, and once Liben obtains three of them, you can draw two cards and create two Omni Elements.

Unlike Strategize, you don't have to use any dice to use Liben. Another advantage Liben has over Strategize is that you get two extra Omni Element Dice, which is useful for all types of decks in Genshin Impact TCG.

The only downside is that it can be a bit slow to resolve, which is something to look out for once powercreep seeps into future updates.

2) Yoimiya

Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

How to get it: Defeat Yoimiya in a Friendly Fracas.

Yoimiya has seen a ton of competitive play within the Genshin Impact TCG. In fact, she's even seen some winning results in the Genius Invokation TCG tournaments and is shaping up to be promising in weekly tournaments.

Yoimiya synergizes exceptionally well with many other top-tier character cards. She has meager costs for Pyro dice when it comes to her Normal and Elemental Skill. Each only requires one Pyro dice, with Normal Attacks also costing an additional two unaligned dice.

Ideally, you should build up her Elemental Burst as soon as possible since you get extra Pyro damage when other allied characters use skills.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

How to get it: Defeat Ayaka in a Friendly Fracas.

Ayaka is another top-tier card that has frequently seen competitive success. She's undisputedly the best Cryo character in the Genshin Impact TCG. Ayaka has become a mainstay on various team builds ranging from Frozen to highly successful decks involving her and Yoimiya.

Her Passive Skill converts her Physical DMG to Cryo DMG, which is very good for Elemental Reactions. Kanten Senmyou Blessing is often run alongside her since it gives her extra Cryo DMG and has an additional effect where you spend one less Elemental Die.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : Which card do you like more? Ayaka Yoimiya 0 votes