Genshin Impact TCG: Best decks for winning Genius Invokation

There is some statistical data to analyze regarding the best Genius Invokation TCG decks in Genshin Impact. If you wish to read the proof for the best card combinations, scroll down to the next section.

Before that, though, it's vital to mention that this data is based on the first week's collective placements for the Genius Invokation TCG Weekly. The meta might not be fully developed by this point, so keep that in mind before scrolling down to the following section.

Genshin Impact guide: Good decks to win in Genius Invokation TCG

The data used for this Genshin Impact article comes from this post. References to stats will come from the hyperlinks of this extremely valuable resource. Let's look at the top five best winning deck combinations for the Genius Invokation TCG Weekly #1 for America:

Ayaka + Yoimiya + Chongyun: 5-0 Ayaka + Yoimiya + Fatui Pyro Agent: 4-1 Ayaka + Yoimiya + Xingqiu: 4-1 Fischl + Collei + Keqing: 4-1 Ayaka + Yoimiya + Pyro Fatui Agent: 4-1

It's safe to say that Ayaka and Yoimiya have insane synergy right now, having topped four of the top five decks involving the best players around. Chongyun was involved in the duo's best performance, although Fatui Pyro Agent and Xingqiu also made some good placements with those two.

The top six teams for European players include the following placements:

Yoimiya + Bennett + Xingqiu: 4-1 Fischl + Ganyu + Keqing: 4-1 Mona + Fischl + Collei: 4-1 Bennett + Mona + Diluc: 4-1 Ganyu + Fischl + Diona: 4-1 Keqing + Xiangling + Fischl: 4-1

Similarly, here are the top four placements for the Asian playerbase:

Ayaka + Chongyun + Xingqiu: 5-0 Ayaka + Chongyun + Xingqiu: 4-1 Yoimiya + Ayaka + Chongyun: 4-1 Mona + Ganyu + Oceanid: 4-1

A few more characters have found plenty of success in these tourneys. Yoimiya and Ayaka found success together or separately in these regions, although they're not as omnipresent in the top placements as they were in America.

Frozen teams do very well in the current meta, having topped three of the four Asian placements. Interestingly, the European scene is the most diverse here, with the entire top six being unique.

Top deck lists for Genshin Impact's Genius Invocation TCG

This is what the best American player used (Image via StupidIdiot)

Yoimiya teams have been seriously impacting the current Genius Invokation TCG metagame as of late. The above example was the one that got first place in the American scene and was made by StupidIdiot. If you want to replicate its success, the above image might help you.

The top deck list for the European scene in Genshin Impact (Image via Elradoman)

Elradoman was first placed in the European scene, and the above image shows what they used for it. It still features Yoimiya, although Ayaka is noticeably missing from this lineup.

The top deck in the Asian Genshin Impact scene (Image via Tinn)

The last deck to highlight was by Tinn, and it was the best one to top the Asian scene, having gotten five wins and zero losses. Another deck used something similar and got four wins and one loss, showing its effectiveness in Genius Invokation TCG.

That's the end of this Genshin Impact roundup of the best Genius Invokation cards. Travelers will see if these builds perform well in the upcoming weeks or if something new takes their place.

