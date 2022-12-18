5 best Genius Invokation TCG decks for maximum wins in Genshin Impact

Genius Invokation TCG can be a tricky game mode for some Genshin Impact players, especially when building a good deck. The best cards in an early metagame can be difficult for a player to research, especially when there isn't too much data to analyze, given TCG's infancy.

Still, the following five decks have proven themselves to be quite successful. All the images from the first Genius Invokation TCG Weekly, a tournament where skilled players duel one another.

This list primarily focuses on PvP, although everything listed below should suffice in a PvE situation.

Five top-tier Genius Invokation TCG decks in Genshin Impact

1) Ayaka + Yoimiya + Chongyun

This deck went 5-0 in the first American Weekly (Image via StupidIdiot)

Ayaka and Yoimiya decks dominated the top three placements in the first American Weekly tournament, with the above deck being the most successful. Some Genshin Impact players call it Ayamiya OTK, and its consistency in setting up one-turn kills is surprisingly good.

Most of the non-character cards used here are pretty standard, with some like Strategize, Liben, and Paimon being used in multiple copies. Their splashability makes them popular in several strategies and playstyles.

Chongyun has also seen plenty of success on other decks, one of which includes the next one in this listicle.

2) Ayaka + Chongyun + Xingqiu

This deck went 5-0 in the first Asian Weekly (Image via Tinn)

Ayaka is arguably the best character card in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG. Her usage rate was over 50% in the Asian Weekly tournament, with this particular deck going undefeated. It keeps Chongyun from the previous deck but replaces Yoimiya with Xingqiu.

Ayaka Freeze team comps are another consistently good deck that has achieved regular success within the competitive scene. There isn't genuinely much a Frozen character can do in Genius Invokation TCG, so it's likely that this Genshin Impact playstyle will continue to deliver promising results.

3) Yoimiya + Bennett + Xingqiu

This deck went 4-1 in the first European Weekly (Image via Elradoman)

Similarly, Yoimiya doesn't always need Ayaka to achieve success in Genius Invokation TCG. The above deck had one of the best results in the first European Weekly, although it didn't go undefeated (a trait shared with the following two decks as well) like the last two examples.

Pyro Vaporize is an underrated playstyle that showed some promise in the early tourneys of this metagame. However, not all decks need Yoimiya or even Ayaka to be successful, as evident in the next entry.

4) Fischl + Ganyu + Keqing

This deck went 4-1 in the first European Weekly (Image via Nish)

Superconduct is another popular Elemental Reaction that has seen some success in Genshin Impact 3.3's Genius Invokation TCG. One important detail to note here is that Fischl, Ganyu, and Keqing are all popular cards used in some other viable decks.

Together, they're capable of easily spamming Superconduct, which deals one Piercing DMG to all enemy cards except the target.

5) Collei + Mona + Fischl

This deck went 4-1 in the first European Weekly (Image via Saffron)

There aren't many Dendro cards in the Genius Invokation TCG, but that doesn't mean Dendro-based Elemental Reaction strategies aren't viable. Collei plus Fischl is a combination that has seen some excellent results in Genshin Impact 3.3, with the above deck also featuring Mona as an excellent support for this strategy.

The metagame will undoubtedly change once more tournament results get released. How well these decks will fare by then will remain to be seen, but tweaking them to achieve success is certainly feasible.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

