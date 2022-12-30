Genshin Impact 3.4 TCG leaks: Card balances and more

The new Genshin Impact TCG leaks have revealed changes in the Genius Invokation mechanics and more. They hint at nerfs that might completely change the meta in TCG. Some old leaks also revealed two new character cards in the Genius Invokation. These are some of the changes that are expected in Genshin Impact 3.4 update, which is only a few weeks away.

The Genius Invokation TCG has become a very popular feature in the gacha title. Genshin Impact version 3.4 will add lots of new content to it, ensuring the trading card game stays interesting.

Genshin Impact may nerf existing and upcoming TCG cards in V3.4

As per leaks from Pengepul Teyvat, both Beidou and Klee might be added to the TCG character card list. The former can create a shield that blocks damage and then deal damage the next time she moves. Klee, on the other hand, will just make everything that comes her way explode.

However, it may be too soon for Beidou fans to rejoice, as she may have been nerfed even before her release. Moreover, some existing character cards may also end up as worse versions of themselves in version 3.4.

As per the latest Genius Invokation TCG leaks provided by Pengepul Teyvat, many entities might get nerfed in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Some earlier leaks suggested that Beidou’s burst would cost four Electro dice and two energy. It was initially expected to deal a total of four damage to the enemy. However, new information offered by leakers indicates that her burst cost has been increased to four Electro Dice and three energy, while her total damage has been decreased to three. Beidou may have received the biggest nerf in the upcoming update.

Four other existing cards might receive some nerfs. In the current Genshin Impact TCG, the Yoimiya and Ayaka team, better known as "Ayamiya" among fans, has been one of the meta parties. With a new potential nerf to Yoimiya’s kit in version 3.4 of the title, the meta might change significantly. This will affect other teams featuring the character as well.

Another notable change that may have a huge impact involves the action card Minty Meat Rolls, which leaks suggest might also get nerfed. This will be a big deal as it is one of the most effective action items in the Genius Invokation TCG.

As of Genshin Impact 3.3, the Minty Meat Rolls action card costs only one die. The item's effect is that before a round ends, the active character’s Normal Attacks will use one less unaligned element. If the leaks are accurate, from the next update, the effect will be capped to only three Normal Attacks for the round when it is used.

Minty Meat Rolls Action Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei is another character card that might also get nerfed. It looks like her talent card will cost one extra die, which may not be a huge change.

Lastly, Maguu Kenki is also expected to receive a gameplay update, along with others. He will no longer deal damage from his elemental skill but instead will create two clones. There is no information about the effects and abilities of these two clones.

