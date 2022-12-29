The TCG feature of Genshin Impact was released in version 3.3 and has attracted the attention of many endgame players since. The game is based on strategy and quick response. Hence, it is of utmost importance that players prepare for a duel.

TCG's game requires players to have a prepared deck with three character cards and 30 action cards. It is often confusing for beginners to understand which cards to obtain. Since there is a limited number of cards possible for players to get at lower player levels, it is important to know the best decks they can make.

Easy Genshin Impact TCG decks for beginners

1) Permafreeze deck with Mona, Ganyu, and Ayaka

Permafreeze deck with Ayaka, Mona, and Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is one of the strongest Genshin Impact TCG character cards to have. The deck can be great paired with two more strong character cards like Ganyu and Mona.

Switching characters from Hydro to Cryo can affect the opponent with the elemental reaction of freeze. This state makes the opponent unable to attack. Another benefit is that using just two elements makes it easier to pick dice to reroll as there are just two elements involved.

The action cards that can be picked with this deck include:

Blizard Strayer

Heart of Depth

Wine-Stained Tricone

Broken Rime's Echo

Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters

Traveler's Handy Sword

Kanten Senmyou Blessing

Prophecy of Submersion

Undivided Heart

Along with these, some generally good action cards that can be used in all decks are:

Dawn Winery

Leave It to Me!

Liu Su

Wagner

Paimon

Parametric Transformer

Adeptus' Temptation

Mondstadt Hash Brown

Liben

Strategize

Liyue Harbor Wharf

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Send Off

Changing Shifts

Timmie

2) Quicken deck with Fischl and Collei

Quicken deck with Fischl, Collei, and Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro is one of the most vital elements for reaction-based teams in the meta game of Genshin Impact right now. It can also give beginners the upper hand in TCG duels through reactions.

Fischl and Collei, paired with other Electro character cards in Genshin Impact, such as Keqing, can trigger Quicken reactions to deal more significant damage. The action cards players should use in this deck are:

Deepwood Memories

Laurel Coronet

Thunder Summoner's Crown

Thundering Fury

Thundering Penance

Stellar Predator

Floral Sidewinder

Aquila Favonia

Sacrificial Bow

Raven Bow

Elemental Resonance: High Voltage

Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder

Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds

3) Permafreeze deck with Xingqiu, Chongyun, and Ayaka

Permafreeze deck with Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Permafreeze deck in Genshin Impact TCG can be made with Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun. Similar to the deck with Mona and Ganyu, Ayaka can also perform well with them.

The action cards can include weapons, talents, and artifacts, keeping in mind the characters, such as:

The Scent Remained

Steady Breathing

Kanten Senmyou Blessing

Blizard Strayer

Heart of Depth

Wine-Stained Tricone

Broken Rime's Echo

Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters

Traveler's Handy Sword

White Iron Greatsword

Sacrificial Greatsword

Sacrificial Sword

Other general action cards in Genshin Impact can be added with these.

4) Defensive deck with Noelle, Ningguang, and Barbara

Defensive deck with Noelle, Ningguang, and Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Noelle is one of the best beginner characters in Genshin Impact, even in TCG. The deck consisting of Noelle, Ningguang, and Barbara is an excellent bet against stronger decks, although winning might be a slow process taking up several rounds.

Noelle and Ningguang reduce the damage taken while Barbara acts as a healer alongside Noelle in the team. Hydro crystallization reactions can cause damage to the opponent if characters are switched effectively.

The cards that can go in this deck are:

Strategic Reserve

I Got Your Back

Glorious Season

Magic Guide

White Iron Greatsword

Mask of Solitude Basalt

Archaic Petra

Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock

Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone

Heart of Depth

Wine-Stained Tricorne

5) Starter Deck with Diluc, Kaeya, and Sucrose

Starter deck with Diluc, Kaeya, and Sucrose (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the starter deck is an essential resource for beginners in Genshin Impact TCG to start and defeat invited characters to obtain their starter cards. The deck is strong in terms of bursts but requires a lot of energy and elemental dice.

Players can adjust a few action cards in the deck and buy better cards from the in-game shop using lucky coins. Some good options to consider are:

Dawn Winery

Paimon

Send Off

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

When the Crane Returned

Genshin Impact players can buy Invitation Letters from Prince in the Cat's Tail tavern using lucky coins to get more character cards. Beginners should carefully consider which characters to invite first, as the Player Level limits the number of Invitation Letters one can buy.

TCG is gaining popularity as endgame content in Genshin Impact. If the popularity continues, additional cards and features for further updates might be available.

