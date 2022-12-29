The TCG feature of Genshin Impact was released in version 3.3 and has attracted the attention of many endgame players since. The game is based on strategy and quick response. Hence, it is of utmost importance that players prepare for a duel.
TCG's game requires players to have a prepared deck with three character cards and 30 action cards. It is often confusing for beginners to understand which cards to obtain. Since there is a limited number of cards possible for players to get at lower player levels, it is important to know the best decks they can make.
Easy Genshin Impact TCG decks for beginners
1) Permafreeze deck with Mona, Ganyu, and Ayaka
Ayaka is one of the strongest Genshin Impact TCG character cards to have. The deck can be great paired with two more strong character cards like Ganyu and Mona.
Switching characters from Hydro to Cryo can affect the opponent with the elemental reaction of freeze. This state makes the opponent unable to attack. Another benefit is that using just two elements makes it easier to pick dice to reroll as there are just two elements involved.
The action cards that can be picked with this deck include:
- Blizard Strayer
- Heart of Depth
- Wine-Stained Tricone
- Broken Rime's Echo
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters
- Traveler's Handy Sword
- Kanten Senmyou Blessing
- Prophecy of Submersion
- Undivided Heart
Along with these, some generally good action cards that can be used in all decks are:
- Dawn Winery
- Leave It to Me!
- Liu Su
- Wagner
- Paimon
- Parametric Transformer
- Adeptus' Temptation
- Mondstadt Hash Brown
- Liben
- Strategize
- Liyue Harbor Wharf
- The Bestest Travel Companion!
- Send Off
- Changing Shifts
- Timmie
2) Quicken deck with Fischl and Collei
Dendro is one of the most vital elements for reaction-based teams in the meta game of Genshin Impact right now. It can also give beginners the upper hand in TCG duels through reactions.
Fischl and Collei, paired with other Electro character cards in Genshin Impact, such as Keqing, can trigger Quicken reactions to deal more significant damage. The action cards players should use in this deck are:
- Deepwood Memories
- Laurel Coronet
- Thunder Summoner's Crown
- Thundering Fury
- Thundering Penance
- Stellar Predator
- Floral Sidewinder
- Aquila Favonia
- Sacrificial Bow
- Raven Bow
- Elemental Resonance: High Voltage
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds
3) Permafreeze deck with Xingqiu, Chongyun, and Ayaka
Another Permafreeze deck in Genshin Impact TCG can be made with Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun. Similar to the deck with Mona and Ganyu, Ayaka can also perform well with them.
The action cards can include weapons, talents, and artifacts, keeping in mind the characters, such as:
- The Scent Remained
- Steady Breathing
- Kanten Senmyou Blessing
- Blizard Strayer
- Heart of Depth
- Wine-Stained Tricone
- Broken Rime's Echo
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters
- Traveler's Handy Sword
- White Iron Greatsword
- Sacrificial Greatsword
- Sacrificial Sword
Other general action cards in Genshin Impact can be added with these.
4) Defensive deck with Noelle, Ningguang, and Barbara
Noelle is one of the best beginner characters in Genshin Impact, even in TCG. The deck consisting of Noelle, Ningguang, and Barbara is an excellent bet against stronger decks, although winning might be a slow process taking up several rounds.
Noelle and Ningguang reduce the damage taken while Barbara acts as a healer alongside Noelle in the team. Hydro crystallization reactions can cause damage to the opponent if characters are switched effectively.
The cards that can go in this deck are:
- Strategic Reserve
- I Got Your Back
- Glorious Season
- Magic Guide
- White Iron Greatsword
- Mask of Solitude Basalt
- Archaic Petra
- Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone
- Heart of Depth
- Wine-Stained Tricorne
5) Starter Deck with Diluc, Kaeya, and Sucrose
Lastly, the starter deck is an essential resource for beginners in Genshin Impact TCG to start and defeat invited characters to obtain their starter cards. The deck is strong in terms of bursts but requires a lot of energy and elemental dice.
Players can adjust a few action cards in the deck and buy better cards from the in-game shop using lucky coins. Some good options to consider are:
- Dawn Winery
- Paimon
- Send Off
- Strategize
- The Bestest Travel Companion!
- When the Crane Returned
Genshin Impact players can buy Invitation Letters from Prince in the Cat's Tail tavern using lucky coins to get more character cards. Beginners should carefully consider which characters to invite first, as the Player Level limits the number of Invitation Letters one can buy.
TCG is gaining popularity as endgame content in Genshin Impact. If the popularity continues, additional cards and features for further updates might be available.