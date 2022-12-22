Genshin Impact's new Genius Invokation TCG game mode, introduced in Version 3.3 on December 7 was quick to gain popularity as it brought with it several interesting TCG Cards. While it has grabbed players' attention, it can be confusing to understand the benefits of one TCG card over another similar one. Thus, several factors need to be considered while picking up a card.

There are multiple ways to obtain important cards in the game to create a deck. The in-game shop for TCG cards in Genshin Impact can be accessed by talking to Prince the cat in The Cat’s Tail tavern in Monstadt.

That being said, here are the five best cards you can buy from the shop using lucky coins.

5 Best TCG cards to prioritize in Genshin Impact version 3.3

1) Parametric Transformer

The Parametric Transformer card grants 3 dice of different elements (Image via HoyoVerse)

Effect: When either side uses a Skill: If Elemental DMG was dealt this card gains 1 Qualitative Progress. When this card gains 3 Qualitative Progress, discard this card, then create 3 different Basic Elemental Dice.

Type: Support card- Item

Cost: 2 unaligned dice

Price: 700 lucky coins

The Parametric Transformer card gives players a chance to create three different elemental dice, which can be useful in obtaining dice of the same element as the deck characters. The TCG card can be used by spending two unused dice of any element, which makes it budget-friendly during a duel. It can be useful while using a team with characters of different elements.

2) Starsigns

The Starsigns Card can be used to increase burst uptime for quick attacks (Image via HoyoLab)

Effect: Your current Active Character gains 1 Energy.

Type: Event card

Cost: 2 unaligned dice

Price: 500 lucky coins

The Starsigns card grants 1 energy to the active character, hence, increasing the burst uptime. It is very useful for dealing quick damage in a round if there are enough Elemental Dice, but not enough energy to execute burst damage. The cost of usage is two unaligned dice which is not difficult to procure.

3) Jade Chamber

The Jade Chamber card guarantees 2 Elemental Dice same as the Active Character's Element (Image via HoyoVerse)

Effect: Roll Phase: 2 of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to match the Element Type of your active character.

Type: Support Card - Location

Cost: 1 die

Price: 700 lucky coins

The benefit of the Jade Chamber card is that it provides a great start to the next round with the active character's element being backed up by at least two dice. This ensures a minimum of two normal attacks in the next round and maybe even a skill or a burst if you have lucky rolls.

4) Leave It To Me

With the Leave It To Me card one can switch characters without giving up one's turn (Image via HoYoverse)

Effect: The next time you perform "Switch Character": The switch will be considered a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action.

Type: Event card

Cost: 0 dice

Price: 500 lucky coins

With no dice cost, the Leave It Two Me card easily beats other similar action cards such as Katheryne, making it one of the best TCG Cards in the game. It is useful when one doesn’t want to end their turn after switching a character, and enables them to attack the opponent after a switch without giving up their turn.

5) Liben

The Liben TCG Card costs no die (Image via HoYoverse)

Effect: End Phase: Collect your unused Elemental Dice (Max 1 of each Elemental Type). When the Action Phase begins: If this card has collected 3 Elemental Dice, draw 2 cards and create Omni Element ×2, then discard this card.

Type: Support card- Companion

Cost: 0 dice

Price: 700 lucky coins

Like the event-exclusive NPC by the same name, the Liben TCG card is also a great resource to obtain valuables for a meager cost. This card can grant two Omni Element dice, which can be used as a substitute for all elements. It also allows drawing other significant cards. A player can use three unusable dice of different elements to utilize this card.

The best cards to collect for a deck depends on the type of deck a player is looking to obtain and the character cards they own. There are several other ways to acquire cards other than through the in-game shop. Being a popular feature in the game, the TCG mode is expected to receive further updates and new cards as new patches continue to roll out.

Poll : 0 votes