Genshin Impact reveals multi-layer maps and underground navigation features

Genshin Impact's developer miHoYo has officially announced that it will add a new multi-layer underground map feature to the game. Travelers have been asking for this function for a very long time since it can be quite difficult to explore underground areas without a proper map. Fortunately, the new feature will allow fans to navigate through different layers of the underground areas.

The multi-layer navigation function will be helpful to those who still haven't completely explored these areas. That said, the developer is still working on the new map feature, so fans will need to wait a while for it to be added to the game. Here's everything that travelers need to know about it.

HoYoverse announces new multi-layer underground map feature in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Traveler,

We'd like to share all the optimizations that will be released soon as well as some plans that are already in the works.



More details:



The Genshin Impact community has been asking the developers to add a feature that allows them to see the structure of the underground regions. Luckily, the developer has heard the fans and has decided to add a couple of new features to the game, including a multi-layer map. It will allow travelers to get more concise details of various locations.

The developer also teased the new multi-layer underground map feature as shown in the above post. And as previously mentioned, it is still in the development phase, so there might be a few differences in the final product. On that note, it will be added in Genshin Impact version 4.0, which is also the first update of the Fontaine region.

Sumeru is currently the biggest nation that Genshin Impact players can explore, and it is worth noting that it also has the most underground explorable locations, especially in the desert. These areas can be quite confusing to explore since they have multiple underground layers and the in-game map does not have a function that can be used for easy navigation.

Thus, the new feature will be extremely useful for travelers who are still exploring these underground locations in the Sumeru desert or haven't unlocked the area yet.

