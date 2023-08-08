Genshin Impact 4.0 release date for the US and Canada, plus countdown for NA server

Everyone in the US and most players in Canada will receive the Genshin Impact 4.0 update on August 15, 2023. HoYoverse has stated that the update will launch on August 16, 2023, but that's because the time they use is 11:00 am (UTC+8). That is equal to 11:00 pm (UTC-4), which is actually on August 15, 2023, due to time-zone differences. Other time zones west of UTC-4 are still on August 15, 2023.

Still, a countdown is included below for anybody curious. The countdown is relevant for all regions since every server is getting Genshin Impact 4.0 simultaneously with one another. Some specific American time zones are also listed later in this article for anybody who wants more than just a countdown.

Genshin Impact 4.0 countdown (US, Canada, and other NA countries)

If the above embed is still counting down, the time shown indicates how much longer you need to wait for Genshin Impact 4.0 to launch. If everything in days, hours, minutes, and seconds reads '0,' it means the patch is already out.

This countdown is for 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. That's the same as 11:00 pm (UTC-4) on August 15, 2023, and other time zones listed in the next section of this article. Note that maintenance begins five hours earlier than what's depicted in the above countdown.

You will be unable to play the game while maintenance is ongoing until Genshin Impact 4.0 officially launches.

NA time zones

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.

If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.

But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?



youtu.be/1hJ5J5QiyIY



#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NN0E9UrgLT Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" TrailerThe streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?

Here are the North American time zones to keep in mind for when Genshin Impact 4.0 launches on August 15, 2023:

Hawaii Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

Here are the few time zones that technically have the update on August 16, 2023:

Atlantic Daylight Time: 12 am

12 am Newfoundland Daylight Time: 12:30 am

Anybody playing on the NA server should know that any other time zone east of Newfoundland Daylight Time will inevitably occur on August 16, 2023. Let's take a gander at some content that Travelers can expect at the start of the new update.

Genshin Impact 4.0 preview

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Spectacle of Phantasmagoria" Lyney (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)



Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) and "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro)



#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/mY1WqreJeQ Version 4.0 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Spectacle of Phantasmagoria" Lyney (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)Phase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) and "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro)

Yelan and Lyney's banners will become available as soon as the new update launches. That means Travelers can decide to either spend their Primogems on those 5-star units or save that currency for a future banner (like Zhongli and Childe in the second half of Version 4.0).

Note that Lynette will be one of the featured 4-star characters in the first half of the update. Meanwhile, Freminet is known to be one of the featured 4-star units in the second half.

The highlight of the new patch is the debut of Fontaine. This region will finally be explorable, and the start of its Archon Quest storyline will be available to players at the beginning of the update.

There will be plenty more for Travelers to do in this patch, but much of the content tied to events will be released sometime after launch day.