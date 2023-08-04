HoYoverse has officially announced all the event banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. The next patch is expected to be huge since it will release a new nation, characters, weapons, and more. The officials have also revealed that they are bringing back some of the best units in the game for the upcoming banners, including Yelan and Childe.

While HoYoverse has not revealed the 4-star characters that will feature on the banners, several leaks have already shared the expected line-up, including the new units; Lynette and Freminet. Genshin Impact players can find all the details about the upcoming version 4.0 event wishes in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banners: Yelan and Childe rerun dates and 4-star characters

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the confirmed and leaked line-ups for the first phase banner in Genshin Impact 4.0:

Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow)

(5-star Pyro Bow) Yelan (5-star Pyro Bow)

(5-star Pyro Bow) Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword)

(4-star Anemo Sword) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro Sword)

(4-star Hydro Sword) Sayu (4-star Anemo Claymore)

Lyney will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.0, starting on August 16, as soon as the new update is online. Meanwhile, Yelan will receive her second rerun banner alongside the new Pyro unit. Furthermore, HoYoverse has confirmed that Lynette will debut in the same phase.

According to the leaks, Xingqiu and Sayu are expected to be the other two 4-star characters that will be on rate up during Phase I.

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Phase II banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a list of all the characters that will feature in the second phase:

Zhongli (5-star Geo Polearm)

(5-star Geo Polearm) Childe (5-star Hydro Bow)

(5-star Hydro Bow) Freminet (4-star Cryo Claymore)

(4-star Cryo Claymore) Noelle (4-star Geo Claymore)

(4-star Geo Claymore) Xinyan (4-star Pyro Claymore)

Phase II of the upcoming version 4.0 update will feature Zhongli and Childe. Both will receive their fourth rerun banner and fifth overall. At the same time, Freminet will make his debut in this half. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Noelle and Xinyan will likely be the other two 4-star characters that will receive boosted drop rate during this phase.

It is important to note that HoYoverse has not confirmed the 4-star character line-up, excluding Lynette and Freminet, so it is subject to change.