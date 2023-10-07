Genshin Impact players can collect over 230 chests in Fontaine's new region, allowing them to earn a ton of free Primogems and save them to get their favorite characters. However, some secret chests in game version 4.1 can be easily missed since they require you to carry out random tasks before presenting themselves. This article will cover five such items and offer their locations.

Luckily, all of them can be obtained without unlocking the regions locked behind certain quests. That means you can collect the chests mentioned below anytime.

5 hidden Fontaine chests in Genshin Impact 4.1

Chest 1

Collect all the Bulle Fruits and defeat the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location is in the Fontaine Research Institute region in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the waypoint southeast of the Experimental Field Generator and head northeast. You will find several trees and Bulle Fruits lying on the ground. All you need to do is to collect all five of them, and this will spawn an Exquisite Chest.

But note that three Treasure Hoarders will spawn when you get closer to the chest. Defeat them and open the chest to get free five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest 2

Follow the sparkle and touch the rocks (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Central Laboratory Ruins and head towards the easternmost water cube. You will see several rocks of different sizes inside it. Get close to the biggest one to find a shining spot. This sparkle will keep moving to other rocks inside the cube, and you have to follow it and touch the stones. After touching all of them, the sparkle will go away and spawn a Common Chest with two Primogems.

Do note that a few rocks are at the bottom or edge of the water cube, so make sure not to go too deep. Otherwise, you will fall out of the cube.

Chest 3

Climb the tree and get the fruit (Image via HoYoverse)

This secret chest is one of the easiest ones to miss in Genshin Impact. Teleport to New Fontaine Research Institute and turn around. Next, go straight to get out of the building and turn slightly left to find a Bulle Fruit on top of a tree. Climb it to collect a fruit and get a Common Chest that offers two Primogems.

Chest 4

Blow up the barrel (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest is located on top of a mountain. Teleport to the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering region's easternmost waypoint and head northwest. Then, climb the mountain. Since you'll have to do quite a bit of scaling, bring characters like Venti, Kazuha, or Wanderer to save stamina and time.

As you get closer to the top of the mountain, you will find a Pyro barrel at its peak. Blow it up using a Bow unit so the explosion doesn't hurt you. This will spawn an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest 5

Break all the cans (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint located north of the Experimental Field Generator and swim westward. Try to stay closer to the ground. Keep going straight, and you will find a tall, submerged tower with several cans below it. To get the chest, you need to break all the cans in this location.

You will find some hidden inside the nearby rock, which you can destroy using the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability. Breaking all the cans will spawn an Exquisite Chest with five Primogems.