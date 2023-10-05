There are a ton of chests and puzzles in Genshin Impact 4.1's new Fontaine Research Institute region. It allows players to earn a good amount of free Primogems for their favorite characters. But there is a particular Luxurious Chest inside one of the floating water cubes in the Central Laboratory Ruins where you have to locate four Seelies and follow them to their courts.

Getting all of them back to their designated spots will undo the seal and open the door to a secret room. Inside it, you will find a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems. This is a Genshin Impact guide to Fontaine's four Seelies puzzle chest.

Genshin Impact: Four Seelies Luxurious Chest Puzzle in Central Laboratory Ruins

Break the boulder using Jellyfish's ability (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Central Laboratory Ruins and get on to the water cube island in front of you. Dive underwater, and you should be able to spot the sealed door and four Seelie courts right away.

For the first Seelie, look to your left to find a Xenochromatic Jellyfish and a breakable boulder. Use the Jellyfish's ability to break it and free the first Seelie. Next, approach it and follow it back to its court.

Activate the research terminal using Ousia energy (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second Seelie, you need to activate the nearby research terminal by hitting it with Ousia alignment. You can use Lynette for this. If you don't have her, then you can find an Ousia energy block hidden behind the walls on your right.

After activating the research terminal, get inside the room through the crack to find the second Seelie and follow it to its court.

You need to get into the room from outside the cube (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Seelie is inside a room right in front of the research terminal mentioned in the previous entry. But you won't be able to get inside because of the invisible barriers.

So you must swim up to the surface of the water cube and go to the edge, then jump down and get inside the water again. This will remove the invisible barriers. You just need to follow the Seelie to its court in Genshin Impact.

Get out of the cube and go southeast (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final Seelie, return to the surface of the water cube and head in the southeast direction. Next, jump down to find the Seelie on a cliff near the bottom of the water cube in Genshin Impact.

You can also just swim toward the southeast direction to the bottom of the cube from the sealed door and get out of the water. In any case, after locating the Seelie, follow it back to its court.

With this, all four Seelie will be back to their spots and unlock the secret room in Genshin Impact. You can now collect the Luxurious Chest from the room, which is worth 10 Primogems and four Hydro Sigils.