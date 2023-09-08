7 best Genshin Impact characters for overworld activities

Genshin Impact is expanding its roster of playable characters with each update. These entities boast unique abilities and passive effects that make them ideal to use in different situations. Considering how important exploration is in this open-world RPG, it is no surprise that some units are more suitable than others for overworld activities.

As of the 4.0 update, Genshin Impact features 71 different playable characters. Several of these have passive effects that make overworld exploration easier. This article will list seven units that players can use for traversing the overworld easily.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Genshin Impact characters to use in overworld activities

Genshin Impact has many different characters featuring different types of abilities and passive talents. While some entities are efficient in crafting or cooking, certain others can help ease navigating through the different regions of this game.

Here are the best Genshin Impact characters for overworld exploration:

7) Zhongli

Zhongli using his Geo pillar summoned by Elemental Skill (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Zhongli doesn't have an exploration-oriented passive talent, his Elemental Skill can come in extremely handy. Players can use it to place a Geo Pillar wherever they need to. It can also be employed to climb tricky places or as a platform to glide from.

That said, Zhongli's Elemental Skill can be more useful when clubbed with the abilities of someone like Venti. This allows you to reach higher with the latter's wind current.

6) Alhaitham / Keqing

Alhaitham using his Elemental Skill to teleport (Image via Sportskeeda)

Considering that the Elemental Skills of Alhaitham and Keqing are quite similar in how they function, both entities share the sixth spot on this list. Players can use the hold version of their Elemental Skills to mark and select the location where they want to teleport. This allows for mobility in any direction and can help land at some otherwise difficult-to-reach places. However, Travelers should be mindful of the teleport range when using them.

5) Freminet

Freminet is a new Fontaine character released in the recent 4.0 update. Portrayed as an excellent diver in this title's narrative, he possesses a unique passive talent that decreases underwater stamina consumption by 35%. Although this ability can only be used within the Fontaine region, it is worth taking advantage of in the explorable, vast underwater areas.

4) Kamisato Ayaka / Mona

Ayaka using her alt sprint to move (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the only two characters in Genshin Impact with an alternate sprint each, Kamisato Ayaka and Mona are tied for the fourth spot on this list. Not only do these alt sprints allow players to move faster than normal sprinting does, but they can also be used to travel over water. This makes these two characters, especially Ayaka, extremely valuable for overworld exploration.

3) Yelan

Yelan's spot at number three is well deserved, owing to her unique Elemental Skill. During the skill period, she gains a huge boost in her movement speed, allowing her to travel over larger distances relatively quickly.

2) Venti

Venti generating a wind current with Elemental Skill (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the Anemo Archon himself, Venti is able to generate wind currents with the hold version of his Elemental Skill. This is one of the most useful abilities for exploration in Genshin Impact. He can use his wind current to climb places high up and also generate some height to glide down from if required.

Venti's passive ability also decreases stamina consumption during gliding by 20%, which is an added bonus.

1) Wanderer

Wanderer using his Elemental Skill to fly (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it may not come as a surprise, Wanderer is number one on this list. As the only character in Genshin Impact with the ability to fly, he is an extremely valuable ally when it comes to navigating areas with level differences.

Players can use this unit's Elemental Skill to fly forward or upward as needed, providing themselves with some additional help when traversing difficult terrain.

Stay tuned for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.