Best artifacts and weapons to build for Ayaka in Genshin Impact (2023)

Kamisato Ayaka has become Genshin Impact's best Cryo DPS with her unique skills and playstyle. Officials have confirmed that she will return for her second rerun in Phase II banners, estimated to drop in a week.

This is a great opportunity for players who want to add her to their collection. However, they will also need to obtain the best artifacts and weapons in order to maximize her potential on the battlefield.

In the meantime, players should also start pre-farming for the character's ascension and talent materials. Here is everything players need to know about building Kamisato Ayaka in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Build guide for Kamisato Ayaka (2023)

Kamisato Ayaka's reliance on Elemental Burst and her standard ICDs (Internal Coodowns) make Melt reactions an unreliable choice for her. So, there's really only one option no matter how or where you use her, and that's a 4-pc set of Blizzard Strayer.

Best-in-slot artifact sets for Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

The four-piece set of Blizzard Strayers provides 15% Cryo DMG bonus and increases the Crit-Rate by 20% when attacking a character affected by Cryo. Additionally, if the opponent is Frozen and attacked by the active character, their Crit-Rate will increase by an additional 20%.

In the current Genshin Impact 3.5 update, players no longer need to farm Blizzard Strayer from Dragonspine's artifact domain, Peak of Vindagnyr. They can simply use the new artifact strongboxes to farm them. This is also more resin efficient, allowing them to farm artifacts for other characters as well.

Best weapons for Kamisato Ayaka (5-star & 4-star) in Genshin Impact 3.5

5-star swords for Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

As a sword user, Kamisato Ayaka can take advantage of the tons of swords available in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of the best 5-star swords players can equip on her:

Mistsplitter Reforged (Crit DMG): Ayaka's BiS (Best in Slot) weapon. She can make full use of its passives. It has a high Base ATK, so it scales well with ATK% buffs from the team.

Ayaka's BiS (Best in Slot) weapon. She can make full use of its passives. It has a high Base ATK, so it scales well with ATK% buffs from the team. Haran Geppaku Futsu (Crit-Rate): A great option but is pretty niche. Nonetheless, it scales well with Ayaka in Freeze, owing to the fact that it spends less of its power budget on CRIT Rate than PJC (Primordial jade Cutter).

A great option but is pretty niche. Nonetheless, it scales well with Ayaka in Freeze, owing to the fact that it spends less of its power budget on CRIT Rate than PJC (Primordial jade Cutter). Primordial Jade Cutter (Crit-Rate): Combined with Blizzard Strayer, the 5-star can easily overcap Crit-Rate. This way, players can focus on more Crit-DMG substats on the artifacts.

Combined with Blizzard Strayer, the 5-star can easily overcap Crit-Rate. This way, players can focus on more Crit-DMG substats on the artifacts. Skyward Blade (ER): A fine sword that can be obtained from permanent banner. It can easily fulfill Ayaka's ER requirements without the help of Cryo battery in team.

All of these Genshin Impact weapons can be collected from the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). Additionally, obtaining a banner featuring 5-star weapons requires tons of Primogems that many would rather spend on promotional character banners.

4-star swords for Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, here is a list of 4-star weapons Ayaka can take advantage of in Genshin Impact:

Amenoma Kageuchi

The Black Sword

Blackcliff Longsword

Excluding The Black Sword, the other two are F2P friendly and can be obtained without using Primogems. Players can still dish out tons of damage even with these 4-star swords, as long as Kamisato Ayaka is built with decent artifacts.

