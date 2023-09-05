Best polearms for Zhongli build in Genshin Impact: 3-star, 4-star, F2P, and DPS options

Genshin Impact 4.0 update has recently released the Phase II banners, and it features some of the game's powerful characters, including Zhongli. The Geo Archon is one of the best shielders who can work with almost every team as a support or flex unit. His flexible kit facilitates different playstyles to cater to the team's composition.

Despite being a 5-star unit, the Geo Archon is F2P-friendly and straightforward to build. He is also the only character whose signature weapon, Vortex Vanquisher, is not recommended for some of his optimal builds. This article will highlight some of the best polearm weapons players can use on Zhongli's support or DPS builds in Genshin Impact.

Staff of Homa, Black Tassel, "The Catch," and many more polearms for Zhongli in Genshin Impact 2023

Zhongli's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Zhongli has access to around 27 polearms released in the game. As a F2P-friendly character, his optimal builds can use most of these polearms regardless of their weapon rarity. Given below are all the suitable 5-star, 4-star, and F2P polearms for Zhongli's support and DPS builds.

5-star polearms for Zhongli

Staff of Homa is the best pick out of all these 5-star options (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best 5-star polearms and why players should use them with Zhongli in Genshin Impact:

Staff of Homa: Caters to all Zhongli's playstyles. Provides tons of Crit-DMG, HP, and ATK bonuses.

Caters to all Zhongli's playstyles. Provides tons of Crit-DMG, HP, and ATK bonuses. Vortex Vanquisher: Signature weapon tailored for his kit. Provides additional shield strength with tons of ATK

Signature weapon tailored for his kit. Provides additional shield strength with tons of ATK Skyward Spine: Can be obtained from a limited weapon banner and permanent banner. Increases CRIT% and provides normal ATK speed for Physical builds.

Can be obtained from a limited weapon banner and permanent banner. Increases CRIT% and provides normal ATK speed for Physical builds. Engulfing Lightning: Great for burst support builds to cast burst every rotation. Not recommended if you have Raiden Shogun.

Other polearms for Zhongli

Other non 5-star gacha alternatives (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the 4-star polearms suitable for this character in Genshin Impact:

Black Tassel

Wavebreaker's Fin

Deathmatch

Favonius Lance

Black Tassel is the only 3-star weapon that also serves as the best polearm to use when building Zhongli as a shielder. Genshin Impact players can also use other polearms shown here for different builds or utilities.

F2P polearms for Zhongli

F2P options (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is one of the few 5-star units that can use F2P-friendly weapons for his strongest builds. Here is a quick overview:

"The Catch"

Rightful Reward

Crescent Pike

Crescent Pike (Mondstadt) and Righful Reward (Fontaine) are craftable weapons whose blueprints can be found in their respective blacksmiths. "The Catch," on the other hand, is a craftable weapon where the blueprints and the refinement materials can be collected from the Inazuma Fish Association. Here, you will need to collect certain fishes which can be exchanged for the aforementioned resources.