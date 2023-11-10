Search for the Key near the Weeping Willow: Genshin Impact quest guide

Search for the Key near the Weeping Willow is an objective in Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest. While the title mentions a Key, you have to defeat some Contanimated Bacterial Mats and solve an underwater Harmonius Reed Pipe puzzle, which is pretty simple. The mission is located in the Weeping Willow of the Lake in the new Fontaine region.

Completing the quest objective in The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes will reward you with an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems. Without further delay, this is a guide to Search for the Key near the Weeping Willow in Genshin Impact.

How to Search for the Key near the Weeping Willow in Genshin Impact

Cave entrance location (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Search for the Key near the Weeping Willow is an objective in Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest.

To get to the location, teleport to the waypoint north of Foggy Forest Path and head in the northeast direction to find a cave entrance. Enter it and keep moving ahead until you find an underwater tunnel, which connects to the Weeping Willow of the Lake.

Use the skill when the glowing spots are aligned together (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have reached the location, use the Hunter's Ray's skill and cut the vines to free the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus. Do remember that you can cut the vines only when the glowing spots are aligned together, as shown in the image above.

Once that is done, copy the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' ability and swim deeper to defeat the Contaminated Bacterial Mats. This will summon a Dew Bubble, which you can use to play the Harmonius Reed Pipes and solve the puzzle.

Interact with the speaker to make the runes appear (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that you need to burst the Dew Bubble and play the Harmonius Reed Pipes in order based on the number of runes on them. In case you don't see any runes, interact with the speaker on the rock.

Place the Dew Bubble near the pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three Harmonius Reed Pipes. Two of them have one rune, and the third pipe has two runes. You need to place the Dew Bubble near the pillar in the middle of the circle but slightly closer to the pipes with one rune. Finally, burst the bubble and let the pipes play the song.

This will complete the Search for the "Key" near the "Weeping Willow" objective in Genshin Impact's Wilting Weeping Willow sub-quest and trigger a cutscene, which will end the quest and reward you with 30 Primogems. Additionally, you can collect an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems.