There is a new World Quest Series in Genshin Impact 4.2 titled The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes. At the beginning of the quest, you find a Mysterious Altar in the middle of the Foggy Forest Path. To activate it, you need to clear the pollution in the area by solving a couple of Harmonius Reed Pipe puzzles, which can be a little tricky since it is a newly released world mechanism in Fontaine.

Solving all the puzzles triggers a cutscene to conclude the first part of the quest series in Genshin Impact. As a reward for completion, you get 40 Primogems and one Teardrop Key. Without further delay, here is a guide to solving all three Harmonius Reed Pipe puzzles in The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest.

How to solve the Foggy Forest Path Harmonius Reed Pipe puzzles in Genshin Impact

Before getting into The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes puzzle guide, it is important to note that you will find a couple of Contaminated Bacterial Mats in each polluted spot near the Mysterious Altar. To remove them, you must interact with the blue orb nearby and use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' ability against the Mats, as demonstrated above.

Doing so will clear the pollution and summon Dew Bubbles, which can be used to solve Harmonius Reed Pipes puzzles. You must burst the bubbles and play the pipe in order based on the number of runes above them.

Puzzle #1

The first puzzle is located right next to the Mysterious Altar. Some Genshin Impact players might struggle with this since all three Harmonius Reed Pipes have only one rune, which means they must be activated at the same time. To solve this, push both Dew Bubbles together to fuse them and increase their size. Next, place it in the middle of three pipes and burst it.

Puzzle #2

The second puzzle is located southeast of the altar, and it is pretty simple. After defeating the Contaminated Bacterial Mats and clearing the pollution, place one Dew Bubble near the Harmonius Reed Pipe with one rune and the other bubble between the Reed Pipes with two and three runes. Finally, burst both bubbles quickly, starting with the one near the pipe with one rune.

Puzzle #3

The third puzzle is located on a small waterfall west of the altar. This time, you only need to move the Dew Bubble close to the Harmonius Reed Pipes with two runes. Once that is done, burst both bubbles, starting with the one near the pipe with one rune. Check out the GIF above for reference. Follow the quest navigation to proceed with the Genshin Impact World Quest.

After solving all three Harmonius Reed Pipe puzzles, head back to the Mysterious Altar and interact with it. This will trigger a brief cutscene and conclude the first of Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest. As mentioned earlier, you will also receive 40 Primogems and one Teardrop Key as rewards.