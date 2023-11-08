Genshin Impact 4.2 has received a new World Quest series called The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes. It is located in the new Fontaine region. During the quest, you will help a Melusine named Pahsiv clear the pollution around this game's Erinnyes Forest. The mission is divided into four parts, and you can get a decent amount of Primogems by completing it.

This quest also unlocks a hidden underground region and a teleport waypoint under the Marcotte Station, where you can find a Hydroculus and Luxurious Chest, among other things. Here is a guide to completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest

Interact with the carved stone to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To start The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest in Genshin Impact, head to Marcotte Station and interact with the fountain.

Foggy Forest Path

Interact with the altar (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and enter Fontaine's Foggy Forest Path. Then, interact with the Mysterious Altar to trigger a cutscene. After this, clear the pollution by removing Contaminated Bacterial Mats and solving nearby puzzles.

Note that to get rid of the pollution, you need to interact with blue orbs around you to gain the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' ability. Then, long press the Skill button and aim this ability at the Mats to remove them. This will clear the pollution and summon Dew Bubbles.

You can move the bubbles using Octopus' ability and pop them near the Harmonius Reed Pipe in an order based on the number of rune marks on them.

Puzzle #1

Burst the Dew Bubble near the Reed Pipes (Image via HoYoverse)

The first puzzle is located southeast of the main altar. It involves three Harmonius Reed Pipes with different numbers of rune marks. Place the bubble near the pipe with one rune and burst it.

Puzzle #2

Fuse the bubbles and then place the fused one in the middle (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second puzzle, fuse the bubbles to increase their AoE. Next, place that fused bubble in the middle of the Harmonius Reed Pipes and pop it.

Puzzle #3

Place the bubble between the pipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Place the bubble between the pipes with two runes. Next, go to the first pipe, burst the nearby bubble, and run back to pop the second bubble.

After solving all three Harmonius Reed Pipe puzzles, return to the main altar and collect a key. This will trigger a cutscene and conclude the first part of The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes in Genshin Impact. As a reward, you will get 40 Primogems and one Teardrop Key.

Mouth of the Spring

Hold the skill and release (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation to get to Lock Urania. Dive into the lake and get the Xenochromatic Crab's ability to clear the Contimated Bacterial Mats. You will also find an underwater turbulent nearby. Use it to get to the lake's other side and remove the last Bacterial Mat. Next, head into the tunnel and get the key.

After a brief cutscene, defeat the Vishap to end this Genshin Impact World Quest's second part. You will get another Teardrop Key and 30 Primogems as a reward.

Wilting Weeping Willow

Another Harmonius Reed Puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to Weeping Willow of the Lake and dive underwater. Go below the tree in the water body's middle and free a Ball Octopus from seaweeds using Hunter Ray's skill. Next, use the former's ability to clear the Contaminated Bacterial Mats to summon the Dew Bubble. Finally, place this bubble in the middle of the Reed Pipes and burst it.

Acquire the final key to end part three of Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest.

Within the Depths of Erinnyes

Place the Teardrop Keys (Image via HoYoverse)

Head back to the fountain in Marcotte Station to start this quest's final part. Place all three Teardrop Keys in their relevant spots to open a secret path below the station. Next, follow the navigation to reach a hidden location. You will also find a Luxurious Chest, Hydroculus, and a teleport waypoint on the way.

Clear the pollution (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the quest location, defeat all the Rifthounds and clear the Contaminated Bacterial Mats to conclude Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy in Erinyess World Quest.