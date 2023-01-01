It is time for another Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss reset and a new batch of Primogem rewards. A few weeks ago, the Golden Wolflord returned to Abyss Floor 12, and many players have struggled to clear it with 36 stars since. The entity is disliked by many players due to its restrictive team comps, requiring a Geo unit to break the boss' shield.

Moreover, Genshin Impact players must have a healer in the team to survive against Rifthounds’ corrosion in the final half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Here is a team recommendation guide for players looking to fight the Golden Wolflord and Rifthounds on Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

3 best teams to clear second half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin impact

1) Itto - Gorou - Albedo

Itto Triple Geo team (Image via HoYoverse)

Arataki Itto is one of the strongest Geo main DPS in Genshin Impact due to his ability to deal continuous high Geo damage to enemies. This Itto Geo team is really easy to manage. He will be the main DPS unit, with Gorou as the primary Geo damage support and Albedo for energy recharge.

Bennett can fill the final spot in the Itto Geo team. He can greatly buff Arataki's damage and also work as a healer for the Spiral Abyss' final half. While Bennett is highly recommended, players can choose another healer unit like Barbara and Jean if they are using him in the Spiral Abyss' first half.

Genshin Impact players who might not have Albedo can use Geo Traveler with a four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate.

2) Noelle - Gorou - Ningguang - Geo Traveler

Noelle Geo Mono team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Mono Geo team with Noelle as the main DPS unit. Like the previous entry, Gorou will remain the primary Geo damage buffer, and Geo Traveler will provide the party with energy.

Ningguang’s Jade Screen can also provide Noelle with an extra Geo damage bonus and block some attacks, while the latter might not need it because of her shield. The team does not have a healer since Noelle can heal everyone; players just have to make sure they kill all enemies under the time limit.

The Noelle Mono Geo team recommendation was meant to be a full four-star team. However, this should not stop any Genshin Impact player from using Albedo if they have him instead of Geo Traveler. He is one of the best sub-DPS around who can also be a good support if needed.

3) Raiden Shogun - Xiangling - Bennett - Zhongli

Raiden National team with Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the Raiden National team but with a Geo unit instead of Xingqiu. This party will work in the same way as the regular National group but without involving the Hydro character's Rain Swords. However, the team can gain a shield from Zhongli, which will protect them and also decrease the enemy’s elemental resistance.

Bennett will be the party's buffer and healer. Xiangling is going to be the very strong Pyro sub-DPS, and Raiden Shogun will play the role of the main DPS unit. These entities will also create very strong overload reactions to kill enemies faster.

While Zhongli is highly recommended in this composition, he can be replaced with other units like Albedo, Noelle, Ningguang, and Gorou. The Geo character's main job in this team is to destroy the three Rifthound skulls created by the Golden Wolflord and break its shield. Since Geo doesn’t react to any elements, the said unit will not interrupt the reactions caused by Raiden Shogun and Xiangling.

The Raiden Shogun National team with Zhongli is strong, and Genshin Impact players can also use it outside Spiral Abyss Floor 12 as well.

