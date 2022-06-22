Genshin Impact Itto build: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps guide in 2022

Arataki Itto is having his first solo rerun in Genshin Impact's latest patch 2.7. New and F2P players are advised to try obtaining him as he is one of the best Geo DPS characters and very easy to build.
This article will cover the following segments for those who have obtained Arataki Itto for the first time:
- Artifacts
- Weapons
- Team composition
While this article is most relevant to readers during patch 2.7, it can also come in handy for future updates unless more meta-defining resources are released for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact.
Best Artifacts and Weapons for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact 2022
Arataki Itto is one of the few characters that have their abilities scaled off with his max DEF. With decent particle generation and 70 energy cost, players will need to build a minimum 130-140% Energy Recharge on him. Players will need to look for the following main stats and sub-stats on their artifacts:
- DEF%
- Geo DMG Bonus
- Crit Rate
- Crit DMG
- ER%
- Flat DEF
Here is a list of artifacts that Genshin Impact players can equip on Arataki Itto:
- Husk of the Opulent Dreams
- Retracing Bolide
Although players can use both of these artifacts, the Husk of the Opulent Dreams is tailor-made for Arataki Itto. The artifact set provides an additional amount of defense and Geo damage bonus to the characters equipping the 4-piece set.
Since both of these aspects are required for Arataki Itto builds, Husk of the Opulent Dreams should be the obvious choice for players.
The second artifact - Retracing Bolide can be useful as the 4-piece set bonus can increase Normal and Charged attack to a great extent. However, players will need the active character to be protected by a shield to activate the set bonus.
Best Weapon options for Arataki Itto for various Genshin Impact builds in 2022
Almost all 5-star characters have a signature weapon to dish out the most amount of damage and Arataki Itto is no exception. Redhorn Stonethresher is Arataki Itto's signature weapon, and it is also a weapon that supports him in every possible way.
Redhorn Stonethresher is a 5-star Claymore that boosts DEF through passive and has 88.2% Crit DMG at max level. However, it is a banner-specific weapon that runs alongside Itto, and also requires players to spend tons of Primogems to obtain it. Here is a list of other options if players cannot afford his signature weapon:
- Whiteblind
- Serpent Spine
- Blackcliff Slashers
- Skywayrd Pride
The best F2P weapon for Arataki Itto will be Whiteblind in Genshin Impact. It is easy to obtain a 4-star Claymore that players can forge multiple times, given they have enough resources and Claymore billets.
Whiteblind has DEF as its secondary stat and can also boost ATK and DEF through its passive and has great synergy with Itto's auto-attack style.
Best Arataki Itto teams in Genshin Impact 2022
Arataki Itto loves to hang out with more Geo units at his party in Genshin Impact. Players will need to build Mono Geo teams for Itto to dish out the most damage since Geo does not have great synergy with other elements other than Pyro.
Here is a list of all the ideal teammates for the Mono Geo team for Itto:
- Gorou
- Albedo
- Ningguang
- Zhongli
- Bennett
- Diona
Players can either have three Geo units, including Itto, or go completely crazy with four Geo units altogether. Since it is not possible for everyone to have 4 Geo characters on their roster, players can at least focus on having Gorou as the primary support with Itto on every team.
Players should also keep in mind that having four Geo units can sometimes backfire when they are against elemental shield characters, as Geo is weak at breaking those.